Football fraternity mourns passing of South Africa and Mamelodi Sundowns star Jayden Adams

Tributes and messages of condolence have poured in from across the football world following the sudden death of Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns midfielder Jayden Adams.

Adams, affectionately known as “Grootman”, died at the age of 25. His lifeless body was found at an apartment in Cape Town on Saturday, 11 July.

The talented midfielder had recently made his FIFA World Cup debut for South Africa and played a key role in Mamelodi Sundowns’ successful CAF Champions League campaign.

Just two weeks before his death, Adams suffered the loss of his grandmother, Marianna Adams. Despite the tragedy, he displayed remarkable professionalism by representing Bafana Bafana in their FIFA World Cup match against Czechia Republic.

Cape Town police have since registered an inquest following the discovery of the 25-year-old footballer’s body.

The football fraternity, from international governing bodies and clubs to African and local teams, has rallied behind Adams’ family, teammates and supporters in an outpouring of grief and solidarity.

The FIFA World Cup paid tribute to Jayden Adams. RIP. pic.twitter.com/vptnIXjude — Kallie Kriel (@kalliekriel) July 11, 2026

Before the Norway and England World Cup quarter-final at Miami Stadium on Saturday night, a moment of silence was observed in Adams’ honour.

Mamelodi Sundowns confirmed the midfielder’s passing in a statement. “We are devastated by the tragic passing of Jayden Adams,” the club said. “It is with heartfelt sorrow that Mamelodi Sundowns confirms the passing of our highly talented Bafana Bafana midfielder, Jayden Adams. “The Chairman and the Motsepe Family, the Board of Directors, Technical Team, Players, Management, Staff, Supporters of Mamelodi Sundowns FC and the entire Yellow Nation express their deepest condolences to the Adams family and friends as we mourn the loss of Jayden.”

The club added that it prays for strength and comfort for the Adams family, and respectfully requested that their privacy be respected during this difficult time.

Adams’ partner and the mother of their daughter, Aqueelah Chloe Adendorf, shared an emotional tribute on Instagram while also thanking supporters for their messages of love and support.

“There are no words to describe the pain I’m feeling,” she wrote. “Rest in peace, my love. Thank you for every memory, every laugh, every hug, and every moment we shared. You were not only the love of my life but also my greatest supporter and my best friend. “A part of my heart left with you, and I will carry your love with me forever. Until we meet again, I’ll miss you every single day. “Rest easy, my angel. I love you always and forever.”

FIFA president Gianni Infantino also extended his heartfelt condolences to Adams’ family, friends and teammates.

“It is so incredibly sad to hear that South Africa midfielder Jayden Adams has passed away just a few weeks after featuring in his nation’s historic FIFA World Cup campaign,” Infantino said. “My thoughts and condolences, as well as those of everyone at FIFA and the global football community, are with his family, friends and teammates. The Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns star will be sorely missed.”

The South African Football Association (SAFA) described Adams as a player “whose passion, dedication and love for the beautiful game inspired many”.

Sundowns head coach Miguel Cardoso paid tribute on social media, writing: “RIP. Love you, Grootman. You will be hugely missed.”

President Cyril Ramaphosa also expressed his condolences to Adams’ family, teammates and the South African football community.

“The President’s thoughts are with Jayden’s family, his teammates in Bafana Bafana and Mamelodi Sundowns. May his soul rest in peace,” the Presidency said.

Rest in perfect Peace my Boy 🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲🥲 pic.twitter.com/UwA0pxGkL7 — Gayton McKenzie (@GaytonMcK) July 11, 2026

Minister of Sport, Arts and Culture Gayton McKenzie said South Africa had lost one of its brightest young football talents.

“Talent like Adams does not come every day, and it is sad that he is no longer with us.

“Adams came from a place where gangsterism and crime are often seen as a way of life, but he chose a different path. We have lost a gem and a talented young man. May his soul rest in peace,” he said.

South African Premier Soccer League chairman Dr Irvin Khoza described Adams’ passing as a tragedy that had left the nation in mourning.

“There are losses for which life, however painful, gives us time to prepare. Jayden Adams’ untimely passing has left the nation stunned with grief,” Khoza said.

He praised Adams as “a young footballer of exceptional promise whose talent, humility and dedication earned him the admiration of the nation”.

Khoza extended his heartfelt condolences to the Adams family and the broader Masandawana family.

Adams emerged through the youth ranks at Stellenbosch FC after spending time in the Cape Town Spurs (formerly Ajax Cape Town) academy.

He established himself as one of the Premier Soccer League’s finest midfielders before securing a high-profile move to Mamelodi Sundowns in January 2025, where he enjoyed domestic and continental success while representing South Africa on the international stage.

His career was one of immense promise tragically cut short at just 25 years old.

pic.twitter.com/pqUl7TOILM — Espérance de Tunis ❤️💛 الترجي التونسي (@ESTuniscom) July 11, 2026

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