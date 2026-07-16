Local newsNews

Have you seen this missing Pretoria teenager?

The family of missing 18-year-old Monique Barnard is pleading with the public to help find the Pretoria teenager and bring her home safely.

1 minute ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read
Have you seen this missing Pretoria teenager?
The 18-year-old from Danville has been missing since Tuesday. Her family is urgently appealing for help to bring her home safely. If you have any information, contact SAPS Pretoria West on 10111 or Carina Bam on 071 243 3065. Photo: Supplied

The search continues for 18-year-old Monique Barnard, who has been missing since Tuesday, 14 July, after allegedly leaving her home in Danville, Pretoria, in the company of an unknown man and woman.

According to a missing person alert circulated by Unchain Our Children, Monique was later reportedly seen walking in Eloffsdal, Pretoria.

As the search enters another day, her family has made an emotional plea to the public for help in bringing her home safely.

“We as the Smith family humbly ask everyone to please join us in prayer and to share this post,” the family said in a social media appeal.

They described Monique as being partially blind, partially deaf, and having the mental capacity of approximately a 10-year-old child.

“We kindly ask that you pray with us for her safe return, that she will be found unharmed, and that God protects her wherever she may be. Please also keep her family in your prayers—for strength, peace, and hope during this incredibly difficult time,” the family said.

Monique is approximately 1.55m tall, weighs about 45kg, has dark red hair and dark blue eyes, and is small-built. She wears glasses due to her visual impairment and also has identifying marks on her arms. It is not known what clothing she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone who has seen Monique or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact SAPS Pretoria West on 10111 or Carina Bam on 071 243 3065.

Police have reminded the public that there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Here is what you should do when you have a missing loved one:

When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfill our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately. You can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

THERE IS NO WAITING PERIOD TO REPORT A MISSING PERSON!

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

  • Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.
  • Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, the clothes they wore, and any information that can assist the investigating officer.
  • Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS for distributing the photograph and information of the missing person.
  • Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.
  • If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

Also read: Don’t suffer in silence: How Pretoria teens can get help for suicidal thoughts

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
1 minute ago
Corné van Zyl 2 minutes read

Support local journalism

Add The Citizen as a preferred source to see more from Rekord in Google News and Top Stories.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Follow on Google News

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button