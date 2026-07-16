Have you seen this missing Pretoria teenager?

The search continues for 18-year-old Monique Barnard, who has been missing since Tuesday, 14 July, after allegedly leaving her home in Danville, Pretoria, in the company of an unknown man and woman.

According to a missing person alert circulated by Unchain Our Children, Monique was later reportedly seen walking in Eloffsdal, Pretoria.

As the search enters another day, her family has made an emotional plea to the public for help in bringing her home safely.

“We as the Smith family humbly ask everyone to please join us in prayer and to share this post,” the family said in a social media appeal.

They described Monique as being partially blind, partially deaf, and having the mental capacity of approximately a 10-year-old child.

“We kindly ask that you pray with us for her safe return, that she will be found unharmed, and that God protects her wherever she may be. Please also keep her family in your prayers—for strength, peace, and hope during this incredibly difficult time,” the family said.

Monique is approximately 1.55m tall, weighs about 45kg, has dark red hair and dark blue eyes, and is small-built. She wears glasses due to her visual impairment and also has identifying marks on her arms. It is not known what clothing she was wearing when she disappeared.

Anyone who has seen Monique or has information about her whereabouts is urged to contact SAPS Pretoria West on 10111 or Carina Bam on 071 243 3065.

Police have reminded the public that there is no waiting period to report a missing person.

Here is what you should do when you have a missing loved one:

When a person goes missing, it is of the utmost importance for the SAPS to fulfill our mandate to serve and protect the citizens of South Africa. It is essential to take steps and start the investigation into a missing person’s case immediately. You can assist the SAPS when reporting a missing person by following these steps:

THERE IS NO WAITING PERIOD TO REPORT A MISSING PERSON!

Report a missing person at your nearest police station immediately.

Produce a recent photograph of the missing person, if possible.

Give a complete description of the missing person’s last whereabouts, the clothes they wore, and any information that can assist the investigating officer.

Complete and sign a SAPS 55(A) form. This form safeguards the SAPS from hoax reports and indemnifies the SAPS for distributing the photograph and information of the missing person.

Obtain the investigating officer’s contact details, and send any additional information that might become available.

If a missing person is found or returns voluntarily, inform the investigating officer immediately. A SAPS 92 form must be completed to inform the Bureau of Missing Persons that the missing person’s report can be removed from the circulation system.

Also read: Don’t suffer in silence: How Pretoria teens can get help for suicidal thoughts

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