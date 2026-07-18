Silver Lakes learner pursues football dream at global youth tournament

A dream that started with kicking a football around while watching his father play has taken Lukhanyo Matlala (9) to one of the world’s biggest youth football tournaments.

The Grade 4 SPARK Silver Lakes learner recently represented South Africa at the IberCup in Estoril, Portugal, after being selected to compete in the international youth football tournament held from June 28–July 7.

The tournament brings together talented young footballers from around the world, allowing them to compete, develop their skills and experience different cultures through sport.

For Matlala, the experience marked his first trip outside South Africa and another step towards achieving his dream of becoming a professional footballer.

“I’m super excited to be going to the tournament, especially because this will be my first time travelling to another country,” he said before departing for Portugal.

“My dream is to become a professional soccer player and to study to become a sports analyst.”

Matlala’s love for football began when he was just three years old after watching his father, Ofentse Mahlangu, play the game.

Since then, his passion has continued to grow through years of dedicated training and commitment.

He currently trains after school three days a week, while balancing his sporting ambitions with his academic responsibilities.

His father said watching his son earn an opportunity to compete internationally was an emotional and rewarding moment for the family.

“When we found out that he’d been selected to attend the international tournament in Portugal, I was over the moon,” said Mahlangu.

“This opportunity isn’t only about soccer; it’s also a reward for his hard work, dedication and the countless hours he’s spent on the field chasing his dream.”

Mahlangu said the family has supported Matlala throughout his football journey and believes the international tournament will help him grow both as a player and as a young person.

SPARK Silver Lakes principal Dineo Mhlongo said the school is proud to celebrate one of its scholars achieving success on an international stage.

“SPARK Silver Lakes is incredibly elated about Lukhanyo’s outstanding achievement. We’re behind him every step of the way and have no doubt that he’ll not only make our school proud but our country as well,” she said.

Mhlongo added that the school encourages scholars to pursue excellence in both academics and extracurricular activities, saying Matlala’s achievement demonstrates what can be accomplished through discipline and perseverance.

She said his journey would also inspire other learners to pursue their own ambitions, whether in sport, academics or other fields.

As the tournament took place during the school holidays, SPARK Silver Lakes ensured Matlala would not fall behind academically by preparing a holiday work pack for him to complete after returning home.

According to SPARK Silver Lakes media relations manager Peter Mokoko, Matlala’s selection reflects the importance of nurturing young talent and creating opportunities for children to excel beyond the classroom.

His selection is not only a proud moment for his family and school but also highlights the growing impact South African youth continue to make on international sporting platforms.

“At just nine years old, Lukhanyo has already shown that determination, hard work and a passion for the game can open doors to opportunities far beyond the football field.”

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