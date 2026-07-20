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August fuel price outlook worsens as expected petrol savings shrink

Fuel prices are still expected to fall in August, but the outlook has become less favourable for motorists.

34 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
August fuel price outlook worsens as expected petrol savings shrink
The expected August petrol price cut is still on the cards, but motorists may not save as much as first hoped. Here's what the latest projections mean for your wallet. Photo: Stock

Pretoria motorists are still on track for lower petrol prices in August, but the outlook has worsened.

https://cefgroup.co.za/The latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), reported by TopAuto, shows that while petrol is still expected to decrease by more than R1 per litre, the projected savings have narrowed compared with earlier estimates this month. Diesel users could see little to no relief, with one grade now forecast to increase slightly.

The current projections for August are:

  • Petrol 93: decrease of about R1.07 per litre
  • Petrol 95: decrease of about R1.03 per litre
  • Diesel 0.05%: increase of about 1 cent per litre
  • Diesel 0.005%: decrease of about 24 cents per litre

These figures remain provisional and will continue to change until the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the official fuel price adjustment at the end of July.

Also read: Police open inquest after man’s death near Lynnwood Road construction site

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34 seconds ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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