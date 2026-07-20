August fuel price outlook worsens as expected petrol savings shrink
Fuel prices are still expected to fall in August, but the outlook has become less favourable for motorists.
Pretoria motorists are still on track for lower petrol prices in August, but the outlook has worsened.
https://cefgroup.co.za/The latest data from the Central Energy Fund (CEF), reported by TopAuto, shows that while petrol is still expected to decrease by more than R1 per litre, the projected savings have narrowed compared with earlier estimates this month. Diesel users could see little to no relief, with one grade now forecast to increase slightly.
The current projections for August are:
- Petrol 93: decrease of about R1.07 per litre
- Petrol 95: decrease of about R1.03 per litre
- Diesel 0.05%: increase of about 1 cent per litre
- Diesel 0.005%: decrease of about 24 cents per litre
These figures remain provisional and will continue to change until the Department of Mineral and Petroleum Resources announces the official fuel price adjustment at the end of July.
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