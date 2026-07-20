School calendar: When does the school holiday end?

The countdown is on for learners across Pretoria and Gauteng as the July school holidays come to an end.

According to the Department of Basic Education’s (DBE) official 2026 school calendar, public schools in Gauteng, including Pretoria, will reopen for Term 3 on Tuesday, 21 July 2026. The Gauteng Department of Education has also reminded parents, learners and educators that all public schools across the province will resume classes on the same day.

The winter break began after schools closed on Friday, 26 June, giving learners just over three weeks away from the classroom before the start of what is often one of the busiest academic terms of the year.

For many schools in Pretoria, Tuesday will mark the return of early morning traffic around school zones as pupils settle back into their routines. Parents are encouraged to allow extra travel time during the first few days of the term, particularly around peak drop-off and pick-up periods.

Term 3 is an important period in the academic calendar, especially for Grade 12 learners, who will begin final preparations ahead of the National Senior Certificate (NSC) examinations later this year. Schools will also resume winter sports fixtures, cultural activities and academic programmes that were paused during the holiday break.

Important dates for Gauteng public schools

Parents can keep these key dates in mind for the remainder of the school year:

Term 3 begins: Tuesday, 21 July 2026

Term 3 ends: Wednesday, 23 September 2026

Term 4 begins: Tuesday, 6 October 2026

Schools close for the year: Wednesday, 9 December 2026.

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