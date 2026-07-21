Eight suspects arrested over an alleged deadly vigilante shooting in Atteridgeville

A deadly vigilante attack in Atteridgeville has led to the arrest of eight suspects, who are due to make their first court appearance today.

According to SAPS spokesperson Warrant Officer Miranda Austin, the spotlight turns towards the Atteridgeville Magistrate’s Court on July 21.

The case relates to an alleged vigilantism-related shooting at the Hamba Juba Informal Settlement in Atteridgeville, which claimed the lives of two people and left two others injured.

The eight suspects were each charged with two counts of murder and two counts of attempted murder.

According to Austin, the Gauteng Provincial Tracking Team was activated on July 16 to trace and locate suspects allegedly involved in the incident.

“Acting swiftly on intelligence, the team launched an intelligence-driven tracing operation to establish the whereabouts of the suspects. The operation resulted in the successful arrest of eight suspects, who were subsequently detained at Atteridgeville SAPS,” said Austin.

Tshwane District Commissioner Major General Samuel Thine condemned acts of vigilantism, warning that members of the public should never take the law into their own hands.

Police investigations into the matter are ongoing.

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