Should you apply for Gauteng’s 2027 school admissions? Here’s what parents need to know

Parents hoping to secure a place for their children in Gauteng schools have been left confused after a notice claiming the 2027 online admissions process had opened began circulating on social media. But according to the Gauteng Department of Education, the notice is fake, and applications have not yet opened.

The Gauteng Department of Education (GDE) has urged parents and guardians not to be misled by a viral admissions notice that falsely suggests the application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 learners for the 2027 academic year has begun.

In a statement, the department said the notice currently circulating on social media is fake and should be disregarded.

“The official 2027 Online Admissions application period for Grade 1 and Grade 8 has not yet been announced,” the department said.

Gauteng MEC for Education, Sport, Arts, Culture and Recreation, Matome Chiloane, assured parents that the official application dates will be communicated through the department’s verified communication platforms once finalised.

The viral image contains genuine screenshots from previous Gauteng Online Admissions presentations and guidance documents, making it appear authentic.

However, the dates and context have been manipulated to suggest that applications for the 2027 school year are already open.

While the screenshots themselves originated from the department’s 2026 admissions campaign, they do not apply to the upcoming 2027 admissions process.

The GDE has confirmed that no opening or closing dates have been announced yet, and parents cannot submit applications until the department officially launches the admissions window.

Although applications have not yet opened, parents can still prepare by ensuring they have the necessary documentation ready.

Based on previous admissions cycles, parents should have:

The parent or guardian’s South African ID or passport.

The learner’s birth certificate or passport.

Proof of home address.

Proof of work address, if applying using employment proximity.

The learner’s latest school report (for Grade 8 applications).

The child’s clinic card or immunisation record (for Grade 1 applications).

Having these documents readily available can help parents complete their applications more quickly once the official application period opens.

How the online application process works

Once applications officially open, parents will be required to complete the following steps on the Gauteng Online Admissions system:

Register a parent or guardian profile.

Register a residential address.

Capture the learner’s details.

Apply to a maximum of five preferred schools.

Upload or submit the required supporting documents within the prescribed timeframe.

The department has advised parents to read the application instructions carefully and ensure all information is accurate before submitting an application.

Where to get reliable information

The department has reminded parents to rely only on official GDE communication channels for updates on the 2027 admissions process.

Official information will be published through:

The Gauteng Online Admissions website.

The Gauteng Department of Education website.

The department’s verified social media platforms.

Parents are encouraged to ignore WhatsApp messages and unofficial social media posts claiming that applications have opened.

Until the department officially announces the opening date, no applications for the 2027 Grade 1 and Grade 8 admissions process can be submitted.

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