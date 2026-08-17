WATCH: Video of ‘drunk’ SANDF member in uniform goes viral

A video showing an apparently intoxicated South African National Defence Force (SANDF) member struggling to remain steady while dressed in military uniform has gone viral, prompting action from the defence force.

The footage shows the uniformed man inside what appears to be a public bathroom, where he seems unsteady on his feet and repeatedly uses the walls for support.

At one point, the person behind the camera confronts the man about his apparent condition while wearing his military uniform.

The footage subsequently spread across social media, drawing criticism and eventually prompting an official response from the SANDF.

In a media statement issued on August 15, the SANDF said it had “noted with concern” the video circulating on social media.

Watch the video here:

The SANDF confirmed that the incident took place on Thursday, August 6, and said the member was recorded under the influence of alcohol while wearing a military uniform in a public space.

Following an investigation, the defence force established that the man was an SANDF reservist who was on an active Reserve Call-Up at one of its units in Pretoria.

“The SANDF views such behaviour as unacceptable and inconsistent with our values and discipline expected of members of the Defence Force,” the SANDF said.

The defence force confirmed that it had taken disciplinary action against the member and terminated his call-up.

The SANDF further stressed that behaviour which brings the institution and military profession into disrepute would not be tolerated.

“The SANDF and its entire leadership reiterates that any conduct that brings the institution and military profession into disrepute cannot be tolerated, and will continue to act decisively against any behaviour that undermines the integrity of the Defence Force.”

The SANDF has not publicly identified the reservist or named the Pretoria unit where he was serving at the time of the incident.