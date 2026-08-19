Here is how you can have your say on the proposed 10-year driving licences

You now have a chance to have your say on proposed changes that could see driving licence cards for ordinary motorists remain valid for 10 years instead of five.

Motorists are being encouraged to scrutinise and comment on draft amendments that will pave the way for 10-year driving licence cards in South Africa.

The Department of Transport published proposed amendments to the National Road Traffic Regulations for public comment on August 17, following Cabinet’s approval of the longer validity period.

Interested members of the public have 30 days to submit comments, objections or representations on the proposed changes.

According to SA Legal Academy Policy Watch, submissions are due by September 17.

Under the draft regulations, driving licence cards for Codes A1, A, B and EB – which generally cover motorcycles and light motor vehicles – would be valid for 10 years.

Heavy vehicle licence cards, including Codes C1, C, EC1 and EC, would continue to have a five-year validity period.

Professional Driving Permits (PrDPs) would also remain subject to their existing two-year renewal cycle.

Cabinet previously said the longer validity period would reduce how often ordinary motorists have to renew their cards, ease pressure on licensing centres, and improve administrative efficiency.

The draft regulations also deal with the transition from the current five-year cards to the proposed 10-year system, including what happens when a motorist applies for a new card before the existing one expires.

AfriForum has encouraged South Africans to use the public participation process to ensure the final regulations do not contain technical problems that could delay implementation.

According to AfriForum spokesperson Louis Boshoff, motorists have waited years for longer-lasting driving licence cards and the regulations implementing the decision must be properly drafted.

“The public has been yearning for licences with extended validity periods for a long time, so government must now ensure that no technical defects in the regulations lead to any further delay in the implementation of this decision,” Boshoff said.

He encouraged members of the public to submit informed comments on the proposed regulations.

AfriForum has been among the organisations campaigning for longer licence validity periods and welcomed Cabinet’s approval of the 10-year system last month.

Here is how to have your say:

Members of the public can submit written comments on the draft amendments to the Department of Transport at:

CommentsNRTR@dot.gov.za

Comments should specifically address the proposed amendments and may include concerns or recommendations regarding the 10-year validity period, transitional arrangements and how the new system should be implemented.

The public participation process does not mean 10-year licence cards are already in effect.

The government has made it clear that it must first complete the necessary regulatory amendments. Until the new rules officially take effect, motorists must continue renewing their driving licence cards under the existing five-year system.

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