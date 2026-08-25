Here are Pretoria’s top three hijacking hotspots

Motorists in several parts of Pretoria remain at risk of hijacking, with three police precincts recording more than 100 carjackings between them in just three months.

The latest crime statistics released by the South African Police Service (SAPS) have revealed Pretoria’s top hijacking hotspots.

According to the fourth-quarter crime statistics for the 2025/26 financial year, Mamelodi East, Pretoria West and Akasia recorded the highest number of carjackings in the Tshwane district between January and March 2026.

The figures form part of the official SAPS crime statistics covering crimes reported between January 1 and March 31.

Mamelodi East – 40 hijackings

Mamelodi East remains Pretoria’s leading hijacking hotspot, with 40 carjackings reported in just three months.

Despite topping the Pretoria list, there has been a significant improvement compared with the same period last year.

Between January and March 2025, the precinct recorded 65 hijackings, a drop of 25 cases.

Mamelodi East nevertheless ranked 12th nationally and eighth in Gauteng for carjackings during the latest reporting period.

Pretoria West – 35 hijackings

Pretoria West recorded 35 carjackings between January and March, placing the precinct second among Pretoria’s hijacking hotspots.

This was seven fewer than the 42 cases recorded during the corresponding period in 2025.

The precinct ranked 15th nationally for carjackings and 11th in Gauteng.

The figures come amid ongoing police operations targeting vehicle-related crime in Pretoria West.

In August, two alleged hijacking victims were rescued during an intelligence-driven police operation in Lotus Gardens after suspects allegedly hijacked a VW Polo in the Pretoria West policing precinct.

Akasia – 34 hijackings

Akasia recorded 34 carjackings, narrowly placing it behind Pretoria West.

The latest figure represents a substantial decrease from the 58 hijackings reported during the same three months in 2025.

Akasia ranked 17th nationally and 13th in Gauteng.

Vehicle-related crime has remained a focus for police in the area, with several operations conducted in Akasia during recent months targeting stolen and hijacked vehicles and vehicle parts.

While they did not make Pretoria’s top three, several other Tshwane police precincts recorded high numbers of hijackings.

Olievenhoutbosch recorded 32 carjackings, down from 51 during the same period last year.

However, the figures for Rietgat and Silverton are particularly concerning, as both recorded increases.

Rietgat recorded 31 hijackings, compared with just 18 during the same period in 2025 – an increase of 13 cases.

Silverton also recorded 31 hijackings, up from 20, an increase of 11 cases.

The latest SAPS statistics therefore place six Tshwane police precincts among South Africa’s 30 stations recording the highest number of carjackings:

Mamelodi East – 40

Pretoria West – 35

Akasia – 34

Olievenhoutbosch – 32

Rietgat – 31

Silverton – 31

Nationally, Alexandra in Johannesburg recorded the most carjackings during the quarter, with 63 cases.

SAPS said the latest crime statistics cover January 1 to March 31, 2026.

Although the Pretoria figures show significant decreases in several historically problematic precincts, increases in Rietgat and Silverton show the hijacking threat is shifting rather than disappearing.

Motorists are urged to remain vigilant when approaching their homes, stopping at intersections or travelling through unfamiliar areas, particularly at night.

Also read: WARNING: Motorists left injured after vehicle spiked on N1

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