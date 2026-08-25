Illegal gold refinery shut down in Pretoria North

Police arrested two men after uncovering an alleged illegal gold refinery operating on a smallholding on Houtkapper Street, Rooiwal, Pretoria North, on August 24.

The operation followed information received by the SAPS K9 Unit about an alleged illegal refinery operating at the property.

Police conducted surveillance and observation over several days to verify the information before obtaining a search warrant to enter and search the premises.

A multidisciplinary team comprising Pretoria North SAPS, the Tshwane K9 Unit, ProShield Security, and GAC Security then descended on the property on Monday to execute the warrant.

According to Captain Johan van Dyk, Tshwane District SAPS communication co-ordinator, the search uncovered gold refinery equipment and an active refining operation.

Four suspects were reportedly found on the premises during the operation. Police arrested two men, while two others fled.

Police confiscated various exhibits found at the property, which were booked into Pretoria North SAPS for further investigation.

The two arrested suspects remained in police custody and were expected to appear in the Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court on August 25.

The arrests form part of ongoing efforts by law enforcement agencies to identify and disrupt suspected illegal activities operating within communities.

Police said investigations into the alleged refinery and the confiscated equipment are continuing, while efforts to locate the two suspects who escaped are expected to continue.

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