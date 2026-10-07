CrimeNews

Multimillion-rand Mandrax lab uncovered in Hartbeespoortdam raid

Police arrested four suspects and seized four firearms after uncovering a suspected multimillion-rand Mandrax lab near Hartbeespoortdam.

13 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
Multimillion-rand Mandrax lab uncovered in Hartbeespoortdam raid
Police uncovered a suspected Mandrax manufacturing laboratory and seized firearms during a raid in Scheerpoort, near Hartbeespoortdam. Four suspects were arrested. Photos: SAPS

Four suspects were arrested after police uncovered what they described as a multimillion-rand Mandrax manufacturing laboratory at a plot in Scheerpoort, near Hartbeespoortdam, on Tuesday, October 6.

Officers also seized four firearms, including a rifle and three handguns, during the intelligence-driven operation.

According to police spokesperson Colonel Adéle Myburgh, Hartbeespoortdam SAPS Crime Prevention members received information about suspected illegal activities at the property.

The information was shared with Brits Crime Intelligence and the Hartbeespoortdam K9 unit for further intelligence gathering and verification.

Upon arriving at the property on Tuesday morning, officers found three women and one man.

A search uncovered processed drugs, a drug production mixture and equipment allegedly used to manufacture drugs.

In a further update, SAPS identified the suspected laboratory as a facility believed to be used for the illicit manufacture of Mandrax. Although police described it as a multimillion-rand operation, the quantity of drugs and their estimated street value were still being determined.

The suspects, a 39-year-old Zimbabwean man and three women aged between 23 and 29, were arrested and charged with possession of unlicensed firearms and ammunition, as well as dealing in and manufacturing drugs.

They are expected to appear in the Brits Magistrate’s Court soon.

North West provincial police commissioner Lieutenant General Arthur Peter Adams attended the scene to oversee the operation.

He commended members for their swift response and cooperation, saying police remained committed to dismantling organised crime syndicates involved in manufacturing and distributing drugs.

Police investigations are continuing.

Also read: Millionaires are moving to Pretoria – Here’s why

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13 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

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Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
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