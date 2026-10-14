Community revives Magnolia Dell Park in Pretoria

Residents have taken the initiative to restore Pretoria’s iconic Magnolia Dell park, clearing overgrown weeds, planting indigenous trees, and repairing a dam that lay empty for almost 10 years.

Lydia Maree and Janet du Preez began working at the park in January 2025 after becoming concerned about its deteriorating condition. Both women grew up spending time at Magnolia Dell, where Maree also got engaged.

“We both now have kids in schools in the area and drove past the neglected park on a daily basis. It was just too sad to see the once beautiful space now with an empty dam, overgrown with weeds and litter scattered everywhere,” said Maree. “We just had to do something about it.”

The restoration team meets at the park every Wednesday and Thursday, with four regular workers on each day. Community members also occasionally join the effort, and residents are encouraged to participate..

Since the initiative began, about 1 500m² of planted areas have been restored, and 70 trees have been planted, including 45 different magnolia species.

Maree said the work involved removing weeds, adding compost to the soil, planting new vegetation consisting mainly of indigenous plants and installing irrigation.

Dam repairs underway

The park’s dam has also received attention after remaining empty for approximately a decade.

According to Maree, the concrete joints had cracked, weeds were growing through the gaps, the pipe bringing water from the Walker Spruit was blocked and the valve was broken.

The team removed the weeds, sealed the cracks and installed new plumbing to address the problems.

Maree said the maintenance of the park’s silt trap was another important concern.

The trap collects sediment carried by stormwater runoff, but Maree said it had filled to capacity over two years. The City of Tshwane last dredged it in October 2024, for the first time in 15 years, after a blocked waterway contributed to severe flooding. It was not dredged in 2025.

Maree warned that the trap needs to be cleaned before each rainy season to maintain its capacity to retain water.

If sediment is allowed to accumulate, stormwater can contribute to downstream flooding and erosion.

She pointed to collapsed road infrastructure in Walton Jameson Street and erosion threatening the area near the corner of University Street and Justice Mahomed Street as examples of the concerns.

New plans for iconic open space

Despite the challenges, Maree said the restoration work was already encouraging more people to use the park.

“We definitely see more families visiting, kids coming to play after school and people venturing down to the dam, sometimes walking their dogs. We have also seen friends meeting up for picnics and kiddies parties,” she said.

The initiative has also received support from businesses and the city.

The first 200m of see-through fencing has been installed, with the full cost sponsored by the manufacturer. The team hopes to extend the fence along the entire Justice Mahomed Street boundary.

The City of Tshwane has assisted with a land survey, enabling architectural plans to be developed.

Maree said a landscaping company is currently working on a master plan for Magnolia Dell. Proposed improvements include a 2km-paved pathway, seating terraces beside the dam and a renovated public toilet building.

The initiative has also been selected as the beneficiary of an annual fundraising golf day organised by the park’s resident restaurant, which Maree said would help the team work towards its goals.

Maree described Magnolia Dell as one of Pretoria’s iconic parks, attracting international tourists while providing an open space for nearby school and university students and local residents.

She said the park should remain a place where people can spend time outdoors, enjoy picnics and meet friends away from the busy city.

“We should be proud of our city and take care of its open spaces together so that everyone can enjoy it,” she said.

Maree added that she and Du Preez believed a beautiful environment could help inspire and uplift a community.

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