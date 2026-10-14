Gauteng department launches multi-million rand Tshwane bridge project

Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) has launched a multi-million rand project to rehabilitate seven vital bridge structures across Pretoria to boost safety, improve local service delivery, and preserve essential road links.

Work on the structures will include repairing bridge rails and parapets, replacing bridge joints, sealing cracks, widening and resurfacing bridges, and improving road approaches and pavement layers.

The initiative forms part of the provincial department’s Bridge Management System.

The earmarked bridges include B59 and B1015 along the R101 over the Hennops River south of Valhalla, bridge B2114 on gravel road D775 south-west of Atteridgeville. Work will also take place on bridges B637, B649, and B760 on the R511 south-west of Atteridgeville, and bridge B142 on the R514 (Van der Hoff Road) north-west of Pretoria.

Department of Roads and Transport official Kedibone Diale-Tlabela explained that disputes with the previous contractor disrupted the project, adding that the department aims to finish refurbishment work on all seven bridges by August 2027, provided everything goes according to plan.

With a new contractor appointed under a 12-month contract approval, the work will affect wards 107, 66, 55, 48, and 7.

Diale-Tlabela highlighted that provincial road infrastructure is essential to the movement of people, goods, and services. She noted that the rehabilitation project takes practical steps to preserve bridges, improve structural conditions, and ensure safe mobility.

“Bridges are vital links within our road network, and their deterioration can affect mobility, safety and economic activity,” she said.

“By rehabilitating these seven structures, we are investing in the long-term sustainability of our infrastructure and helping to ensure that our roads remain dependable for the communities and businesses that rely on them every day.”

The project is also intended to contribute to local economic development through infrastructure investment and construction-related opportunities.

Diale-Tlabela called on road users to remain alert and exercise caution through construction areas, where temporary traffic management measures will protect road users and workers. She added that because bridges are vital links in the road network, rehabilitating the structures represents a long-term investment in infrastructure sustainability.

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