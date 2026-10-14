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Gauteng department launches multi-million rand Tshwane bridge project

Seven vital structures are undergoing major rehabilitation to boost road safety and service delivery across five local wards.

8 hours ago
Manna Maurice 2 minutes read
One of the bridges being rehabillitated. Photo: Facebook/GDRT

Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport (GDRT) has launched a multi-million rand project to rehabilitate seven vital bridge structures across Pretoria to boost safety, improve local service delivery, and preserve essential road links.

Work on the structures will include repairing bridge rails and parapets, replacing bridge joints, sealing cracks, widening and resurfacing bridges, and improving road approaches and pavement layers.

Stakeholders at the construction site. Photo: Facebook/GDRT

The initiative forms part of the provincial department’s Bridge Management System.

The earmarked bridges include B59 and B1015 along the R101 over the Hennops River south of Valhalla, bridge B2114 on gravel road D775 south-west of Atteridgeville. Work will also take place on bridges B637, B649, and B760 on the R511 south-west of Atteridgeville, and bridge B142 on the R514 (Van der Hoff Road) north-west of Pretoria.

Department of Roads and Transport official Kedibone Diale-Tlabela explained that disputes with the previous contractor disrupted the project, adding that the department aims to finish refurbishment work on all seven bridges by August 2027, provided everything goes according to plan.

With a new contractor appointed under a 12-month contract approval, the work will affect wards 107, 66, 55, 48, and 7.

Stakeholders at the construction site. Photo: Facebook/GDRT

Diale-Tlabela highlighted that provincial road infrastructure is essential to the movement of people, goods, and services. She noted that the rehabilitation project takes practical steps to preserve bridges, improve structural conditions, and ensure safe mobility.

“Bridges are vital links within our road network, and their deterioration can affect mobility, safety and economic activity,” she said.

“By rehabilitating these seven structures, we are investing in the long-term sustainability of our infrastructure and helping to ensure that our roads remain dependable for the communities and businesses that rely on them every day.”

The work being done at one of the bridges. Photo: Facebook/GDRT

The project is also intended to contribute to local economic development through infrastructure investment and construction-related opportunities.

Diale-Tlabela called on road users to remain alert and exercise caution through construction areas, where temporary traffic management measures will protect road users and workers. She added that because bridges are vital links in the road network, rehabilitating the structures represents a long-term investment in infrastructure sustainability.

Watch here: https://www.facebook.com/reel/1442478581407273.

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8 hours ago
Manna Maurice 2 minutes read

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Manna Maurice

Manna Maurice is a content writer and photographer currently working as a journalist for the Pretoria Rekord newspaper. He covers stories affecting Pretoria residents specifically in the West and Central. Manna has been part of the Rekord team since July 2022. He has a BA degree in Journalism from the University of Johannesburg and an Honours degree in Media Studies from Unisa.
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