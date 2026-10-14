Gauteng prioritises 1990s housing applicants over land invaders

Housing beneficiaries who applied between 1996 and 1999 will take priority as Gauteng authorities move to clear a decades-long backlog, while warning that illegal land occupation will not fast-track access to government-subsidised homes.

Human Settlements MEC Tasneem Motara said informal settlements force the department backward, adding that authorities cannot continue prioritising individuals who act illegally by invading land in an attempt to skip the queue.

Motara noted that while informal settlements require basic services, these provisions should not come at the expense of applicants waiting in the official system.

The stance comes as the City of Tshwane handed over a final batch of title deeds to beneficiaries in Stinkwater, Hammanskraal, on October 12.

Tshwane Human Settlements MMC Alderman Aaron Maluleka said the handover was the second batch issued in the area, with further title deeds undergoing registration before transfer.

Mabopane Ext 1 housing project

Meanwhile, the Mabopane Ext 1 project is set to deliver 1 576 housing units by June 2027. The development previously stalled after the department terminated contracts with two contractors.

Motara confirmed that appointing a third contractor allowed construction to resume, calling for ongoing community co-operation.

Tshwane Mayor Dr Nasiphi Moya noted that reviving the development demonstrated the benefits of intergovernmental co-operation.

Maluleka warned residents against paying scammers promising to bypass official channels or secure housing allocations.

“We want to discourage those who have plans to invade our projects. We have our eviction orders ready, if you take chances we are going to remove you,” he said.

Historic housing backlogs

The metro has registered 800 title deeds since December 2025, but 1 536 remain outstanding in New Eersterus alone.

Tshwane has shifted its delivery focus towards providing serviced stands and basic infrastructure, while the provincial department remains responsible for constructing housing units.

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