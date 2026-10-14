What’s On in Pretoria?

WEDNESDAY

Orrelkonsertreeks @ NG Universiteitsoord, Duxburyweg 105, Hillcrest

Die 59-jaar-oue pyporrel het ná bykans ses dekades van gereelde gebruik, ’n omvangryke restourasie ondergaan, en word heringewy. Dit het deur die jare ’n belangrike plek in die gemeente se musiektradisie ingeneem en talle Suid-Afrikaanse en internasionale orreliste het ook al daarop opgetree. Begin 18:30. Navrae: 066 408 0909 of kantoor@unio.co.za.

THURSDAY

24 Strings Live @ Café Barcelona, 53 Thomson Street, Colbyn

Join us for an incredible 24 Strings Instrumental Band. Bookings: 012 4302495. Starts 18:00–21:00.

FRIDAY

Open Strings @ Zuider Ster Pub & Grill, 43 Moloto Road, Roodeplaat

Bring your guitar or voice and perform alongside Pieter Marcato and JP Dix. Tickets on iTickets. Starts 18:00–23:00. Enquiries: 071 888 5813.

Sokkie under the Stars @ Pallet Farmstall, 826 Petrus Street, Rietvalleirand

Heerlike kos en plaaslike stalletjies, musiek en sokkie onder die sterre, gesins- en troeteldier-vriendelik. Begin 17:00–21:00. Navrae: Ronelle 084 582 2766.

SATURDAY

Afri Duetfees @ Staatsteater se Opera-ouditorium, 320 Pretoriusstraat

Geniet ’n besonderse middag van Afrikaanse, ligklassieke en klassieke musiek met duetpare, insluitend Jannie Moolman & Loriska Schmidt, Louis Loock & die internasionaal bekroonde sopraan Amira Willighagen, Hendri Myburgh & Nadia Beukes, asook Douwe Bijkersma & Lanie Coetzer. Hulle word begelei deur sesstukorkes. Begin 14:00. Besprekings: Webtickets. Navrae: WhatsApp 082 586 9167 of riekiep3@gmail.com.

Carnival Tea @ Ouma Isie’s Tea Garden, 53 Jan Smuts Avenue

Help raise funds for Crochet for Cancer. Starts 09:30. Bookings: Marlene 082 462 0831.

Public Firewalk Experience @ Die Stoep, Candle Woods Estate Centurion

Confront your fear. No experience needed. Guided by certified instructors. Secure your place: https://transcenddynamix.com/public-fire-17-october-page Starts 17:00. Enquiries: 083 734 3472.

Wolwespruit Trail Fest 2026 @ Wolwespruit Bike & Trail Park, 511 Jochemus St – Oct 17&18

The weekend includes the Enduro MTB race Saturday afternoon (enter on Entry Ninja), a 3-hour trail run lap race on Saturday afternoon, a night trail run on Saturday evening and the Mediclinic Kloof Pink Drive (webtickets) on Sunday morning. Come and support Breast Cancer Awareness and get some free breast screening and good exercise. Distances: 2.5/4.5/6.5/10km. See poster for times. Enquiries: 012 054 5448.

Mid Month Pay Day Market @ Oriental City Centurion

Make your way to Oriental City Centurion between 09:00 and 17:00 on Saturday, 17 October, for the Mid Month Pay Day Market. For more contact 082 739 1686.

SUNDAY

Friends of Magaliesburg Day Hike @ Lombard Street East, Wonderboom

Join Centurion Hiking Club for 8.5km day hike. Friends of Magalies is a conservation-focused outdoor area in Wonderboom, offering hiking, mountain biking, birdwatching and spectacular Pretoria views while helping preserve the Magaliesberg landscape. Join WhatsApp group: 076 694 2202. 15:00 just a guideline.

COMING SOON

Crafters Fair Christmas Market @ Moreleta Church, De Villebois-Mareuil – Oct 23–Nov 7

Over 250 exhibitors, local artisans and small business owners. Shop for gifts and unique crafts, both weird and wonderful. Monday- Saturday 09:00–18:00, closed on Sundays. Enquiries: karibugifts@gmail.com or khaya@polka.co.za.

Fleish-Fest 2026 @ Fleisherei Brakfontein, 221 Landshut Drive, Louwlardia – Oct 23–25

Saturday: Fun carnival games, exciting giveaways and prizes. Festive carnival atmosphere, complimentary snacks and tasters. Starts 08:00. Enquiries: 012 004 0551

Hollard Daredevil Run @ Engen Theresapark Motors, 1086 Bokmakierie Street – Oct 23

Calling all men! Wear your purple Speedo and run to raise awareness for prostate and testicular cancers. Starts 15:00. Register here: https://hollard.business/4oF7Q29

Book Market Pretoria @ Colbyn Military Bowls Club – Oct 24

A wide variety of nearly 30 Gauteng-based (and some out-of-province) authors will display their books. The event will also feature the Blooming Book Xchange and the 6th Annual Multi-Marketing Book Awards presentation ceremony. Day includes entertaining performances by comedian Sir Bastian; dancer Kayla Bagshaw; and Gauteng-based vocalists and stage poets, including renowned multi-time published poet, Makgwale Mogaladi. Starts 10:00–17:00. Enquiries: 079 656 1814 or info@multimarketing.co.za

The Fortis Collective Career Day @ Mamelodi East – Oct 24

Could you help inspire the next generation? We’re looking for people from all walks of life to join us at one of our Career Days across Pretoria East and give young people a glimpse into the many different paths a career can take. Starts 09:00–12:00. Enquiries: 066 115 5319 or enquiries@fortiscollective.org.

Health & Wellness Expo @ Centurion Mall – Oct 24&25

Special Guest: Featuring Prof Carol-Ann Benn of the Breast Care Centre, Free Testing & Screenings, Mental Health & Wellness Sessions, Financial Wellness & Parenting Insights, Kids Activities & Family Fun. Register online at www.ethosx.co.za. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: info@ourvanitylist.com

Jacaranda City Marathon @ Rietondale High School – Oct 24

Distances: 5/10/21.2/42.2km. Entries on Entry Ninja. First 500 finishers receive medals. Enquiries: 087 097 0011.

Moot T20 Legends @ HTS John Voster sportterrein – 24 Okt

Tydens hierdie geleentheid pak die oudleerlinge (legends) van Hoërskool Oos-Moot en HTS John Vorster mekaar op die krieketveld vir ’n goeie doel. Hekke open 14:00. Kaartjies: moot-legends-t20.web.app/#tickets. Navrae: JJ 079 894 8566

Woodcraft Expo @ New Hope School, 163 Cecilia Road, Ashlea Gardens – Oct 24

Join the Woodworking Association of Pretoria for a day of makers, crafters and curious people supporting New Hope School. Enjoy live demonstrations, arts & crafts, archery, classic cars and more. Starts 08:00–16:00. Tickets at www.woodcraftexpo.co.za Enquiries: 081 361 5938.

Pretoria Zoo Bday Price Promotion @ Pretoria Zoo – Oct 27

National Zoological Garden of South Africa (Pretoria Zoo) will extend its birthday admission initiative for a further 12 months as the Zoo marks its 127th birthday. Visitors can enter for R27 on the 27th of every month for another year. Enquiries: Sasha 079 056 7551.

Castle Gate Cultivate @ Castle Gate, cnr of Solomon Mahlangu Drive & Van Ryneld Ave – Oct 31

Come enjoy a centre-wide experience that brings together stores, food brands, chefs, artists, music and artisanal exhibitors. Plenty will tempt your taste buds and inspire. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: 012 471 1644

Classis Car & Bike Day @ Lavender Kontrei Mark, h/v Apachelaan en K97 – 31 Okt

Kom besigtig Van Toeka tot Nou, AMOC, Old Ford, Beatles vibes en nog vele meer – klassieke voertuie en motorfietse. Bespreek jou spasie by 083 262 1947. Adam Tas sing 11:00. Kosstalletjies, biertuin, kinderpret aktiwiteite en vetplantfees. Begin 09:00–15:00.

Haunted House @ Irene Village Theatre, 1 Pioneer Road – Oct 31

Are you brave enough? Start in the graveyard, move on to the haunted hospital, and end at the Haunted House. Live actors. Tickets via Quicket. Starts 18:00–21:00. Enquiries: 084 804 0490.

Irene Farm Race @ ARC Campus, Nellmapius Drive, Irene – Oct 31

Distances: 5km (starts 06:15)/10km & 21.1km (starts 06:00). Enter on Entry Ninja. Pre-entries close October 27. Enquiries: 082 331 2236.

Kunsmark @ Frederika Village, 658 Frederika Street, Rietfontein – Oct 31

Join us for a fun & arty market. Attention Kids! Come meet our Police Mascot 10:00–12:00. Art exhibitors, delicious food and creative finds. Starts 09:00. Enquiries: Ina 083 455 0330. Next market date: 28 Nov.

Market Day @ 13th Street, St Patrick Scouts Hall, 431 Rodericks Road, Menlo Park – Oct 31

Support local. Fun Halloween-themed activities for the kids, a detective challenge for the grownups. Come dressed up as a scary Halloween character or any other favourite character. Starts 11:00–16:00. Enquiries: WhatsApp Annie 066 115 5319.

Moreleta Basaar @ Moreletakerk, 1690 De Villabois Mareuil Drive – 31 Okt

Kom geniet ’n groot verskeidenheid heerlike kosstalletjies, ontdek unieke produkte en beleef die warm, gesellige atmosfeer. Vir die kinders is daar ’n NextGen-area propvol pret, met speletjies, aktiwiteite en verrassings

Pitori Kota Festival @ Pretoria Botanical Garden – Oct 31

Dress up according to the theme HERITAGE. Family day event with all Kasi Sphatlo flavours, full jam-packed show, kids’ section. Starts 10:00–22:00. Tickets via Computicket and Webtickets. Enquiries: 081 878 2403.

Scrub Sessions Community Cleanup @ Riviera – Oct 31

Die Moot Projek invites residents to help keep our neighbourhood clean. Enquiries: 076 259 4114