Pretoria residents demand better services and youth jobs ahead of November 4 poll

Residents across northern Pretoria are calling for improved service delivery, youth employment, and accountable political leadership as the country prepares for the upcoming local government elections on November 4.

For first-time voters Moratwa Msiza and Lucy Montsha, the elections offer a chance to influence community decisions and shape their future.

Msiza expressed optimism, noting that the vote could encourage young people to engage politically and participate in decisions affecting their lives.

“The change I would like to see is greater accountability, transparency, and commitment from our elected leaders,” she said.

Msiza highlighted the need for employment opportunities, service delivery, quality education, and support for small businesses and vulnerable residents, hoping the election outcome brings meaningful change.

Montsha echoed these sentiments, welcoming the opportunity for community members to make their voices heard.

“Change I would like to see is better basic service delivery and percentage of youth unemployment in our area to reduce,” she said.

She added that she hopes the poll delivers tangible development and accountable leadership.

Essential municipal services shape daily living conditions

Meanwhile, voter Tshepang Makapan emphasised the role of local government in shaping daily living conditions.

Makapan said local government directly affected residents through road conditions, refuse collection, streetlights, and other essential municipal services.

Looking ahead to the elections, Makapan said residents should reflect on what had been achieved in their communities and consider what they expected from those seeking public office.

He called for better living conditions, reduced crime, and opportunities for young people and residents living with disabilities.

Makapan added that struggling families require support, such as food parcels, while schools need better infrastructure and uniforms for parentless children.

He said local government should prioritise tackling poverty and creating opportunities for people struggling to find employment.

Performance key to assessing political candidates

Independent ward councillor candidate Thabo Moroane also stressed the importance of evaluating political leadership through its performance and commitment to communities.

Having voted in almost every local government election, Moroane said residents should make informed decisions based on leadership, accountability, service delivery, and candidates’ ability to respond to local challenges.

“I believe residents should make their decisions based on leadership, accountability, service delivery, and the ability of candidates to understand and respond to the real challenges facing their communities,” he said.

Moroane added that the upcoming elections offered residents an opportunity to assess achievements and determine what they expected from their representatives.

Despite differences in voting experience, the residents’ concerns point to shared expectations around employment, municipal services, accountability, and improved living conditions.

For first-time voters, the elections offer an opportunity to participate in shaping their future. For experienced voters, they provide another chance to assess leadership and demand tangible improvements.

Their message is that political promises must translate into visible changes in the communities where residents live.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to bennittb@rekord.co.za or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok or WhatsApp Channel