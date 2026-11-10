City water systems stabilise as reservoirs improve overnight

The City of Tshwane reports that most water supply systems across regions 1 to 6 are holding steady today, with several reservoirs improving overnight.

This follows weeks of water restrictions across the city, as most reservoirs fell to critically low levels due to high consumption.

City spokesperson Lindela Mashigo said teams are attending to low levels at Derdepoort, Refilwe, Mabopane Main and Findlay reservoirs.

He said some areas may still experience low water pressure or supply interruptions.

Mashigo said high water use continues to slow recovery where reservoirs are low and reported that most reservoirs have enough water to maintain supply.

“Mabopane Main reservoir is low at 20% and rising, while Mabopane reservoir is critically low at 4%.”

Low levels at these reservoirs, together with measures to balance supply, may lead to low water pressure in parts of Ward 12 in Mabopane and Winterveldt, including Block A; Klippan South and Ext 3 in Ward 9, Winterveldt; Slovo and Ext 3 in Ward 19, Winterveldt; Klippan North, Five Morgen and Paving in Ward 24, Winterveldt; and blocks V, R and UX in Ward 22, Mabopane.

He said the Soshanguve L reservoirs have improved and have enough water to keep the pumps running, while parts of blocks UU, VV and WW may still experience low pressure.

Region 2 supply under strain

Mashigo said Region 2 supply remains under strain in parts of the region, with limited inflows from Magalies Water to the Babelegi and Temba reservoirs.

Two Babelegi reservoirs, supplied by the Klipdrift Package Water Treatment Plant, are at 19% and 13%, both falling, and customers may experience low water pressure.

Mashigo said the Temba Water Treatment Plant remains offline, as Temba R1 is empty, R2 is at 2%, R3 at 28%, R4 at 39% and R6 at 62%.

He said Region 3 supply has stabilised and the two Klapperkop receiving reservoirs have risen to 50% and 69%, with both levels continuing to improve.

The Carina Street reservoirs fell overnight to an average of 47%, just above the level needed to keep pumps running.

He said the Findlay Reservoir is critically low at 2%, although its level has started to rise, while the Muckleneuk Reservoir is low at 32% and rising.

Mashigo reported that Region 4 supply is stable across the area with no immediate concerns.

“Levels at Brakfontein, Laudium, Atteridgeville High-Level and Clifton systems have improved and are sufficient to maintain supply.”

According to Mashigo, Region 5 is generally stable.

“Refilwe reservoir, which receives water from Magalies Water, is low at 16% and falling. Refilwe Tower is stable at 52%. Residents supplied directly from the reservoir may experience low pressure if inflows do not improve.”

Mashigo reported that Derdepoort Reservoir in Region 6 is critically low at 2% and falling.

“Garsfontein Reservoir has improved to 58% and distribution reservoirs it supplies are stable. Eersterust Reservoir has risen to 76%.”

He said Mamelodi R2 is at 67% and rising, R3 at 47% and rising, and R4 at 48% and falling slowly.

“Supply from these reservoirs is generally steady. Mamelodi Ext 6 and Lusaka may experience low pressure at night and interruptions during peak demand as teams limit outflow to balance supply.”

Mashigo urged residents to use water sparingly.

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