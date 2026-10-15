Pretoria West residents demand municipal turnaround ahead of local elections

Concerns have been raised over deteriorating municipal services, crime and infrastructure failure in Pretoria West communities ahead of the local government elections.

Zelma Shaku, from Suiderberg, said damaged and pothole-filled streets are major problems in her area.

“We also have poor maintenance of public spaces and streetlights, blocked stormwater drains, and limited access to recreational facilities. Cable theft is also too common,” Shaku said.

Ward 42 resident and property owner Dr Ans van der Westhuizen, from Erasmusrand, urged voters to track municipal performance closely when deciding who to vote for.

“Power outages relating to theft of overhead cables can sometimes leave us waiting three to five days before it gets fixed, only to be stolen again at another spot in the area. It is costing taxpayers an arm and a leg to use diesel for generators at night and, when it is cloudy and rainy, using it also during the day,” Van der Westhuizen said.

Van der Westhuizen manages the SAVF Donato housing scheme and welfare facility, run by the SAVF, as well as a youth group on the site.

She said streetlights in the area have remained out of order for months, contributing to rising crime levels.

She added that they have water issues.

“Low water pressure and recurring bursting of water pipes not properly and efficiently fixed by Tshwane.”

Another problem, is shack dwellers illegally occupying land in the area and using it for crime, she claimed. She further claimed that the metro have not removed them.

“It is a big headache. People are scared to go out at night, especially with smash-and-grab incidents that grow by the day.

“My big issue is why residents should pay VAT on basic service delivery issues like electricity and water. These service deliveries should be free from the payment of VAT. I feel very strongly about this,” she added.

Pretoria West services face scrutiny

Nala Rabothata said voting is essential to bring change to West Park.

“We have a lot of electricity issues, little to no maintenance of public areas, and crime as well. There’s a lot of pickpocketing; I was pickpocketed at gunpoint and I know a lot of students who have been victims of robberies as well. I reported it, but nothing happened,” Rabothata alleged.

Saulsville Ward 68 candidate councillor Mashudu Makhado said residents must receive meaningful responses from local government on service concerns.

“Streetlights need urgent attention in areas where they are not working or where additional lighting is required. Proper lighting can help residents feel safer when walking at night and improve visibility on our streets,” Makhado said.

“Unemployment remains a major concern in our communities. We need more local employment opportunities, skills development, youth programmes and support for small businesses so that residents can build sustainable livelihoods.”

Makhado is also the founder of the Soulbent Project, an environmental organisation that conducts weekly clean-ups in Saulsville.

He called for consistent waste collection, regular cleaning of illegal dumping sites, and enforcement to prevent illegal dumping across Ward 68.

“Damaged roads and potholes need proper and timely maintenance. Stormwater drainage also needs attention to prevent flooding, damage to roads and unsafe conditions for pedestrians and motorists. Residents need reliable water, electricity, sanitation and sewerage services. Faults should be attended to promptly, with better communication between the municipality and residents about reported problems and their progress,” Makhado added.

Community leaders urge youth empowerment

Atteridgeville community leader and traffic warden commander Frank Mogale agreed that crime is a critical issue, adding that illegal connections burden the electrical grid.

“We’re not xenophobic, but some of the illegal connections are disadvantaging us when it comes to electricity. You can go to Pretoria West and find people everywhere, except when it’s time for community meetings.

Mogale said he does not want to see the youth staying at home anymore.

“Pretoria West is a hub for economic activity; there are a lot of companies and campuses. After the election, whoever is in charge, our young people must get employed, they must go to school, and they must have opportunities,” Mogale said.

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