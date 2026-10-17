Tshwane municipality explains roles and channels for effective service delivery

Tshwane metro spokesperson Samkelo Mgobozi has outlined how municipal structures function to help residents navigate service delivery issues.

A leaking pipe left unrepaired for weeks, a growing pothole or a prolonged power outage can leave residents frustrated and questioning who is accountable.

With local government elections approaching, understanding who is responsible for service delivery in Pretoria can help residents direct complaints to the right structures.

Mgobozi said responsibilities remain distinct, particularly under a multiparty coalition government.

Mayor sets political direction

Mgobozi explained that the mayor leads the political executive, chairs the Mayoral Committee, appoints members of the mayoral committee (MMCs) and oversees the municipality’s overall performance.

“The mayor’s role is to coordinate competing needs across Tshwane’s seven regions, from water challenges, to ageing electricity infrastructure, road maintenance and inner-city management,” he said.

The mayor does not personally perform operational duties.

MMCs oversee municipal portfolios

MMCs provide political oversight over portfolios such as utilities, roads and transport. They monitor departmental performance, question delays and demand corrective action.

“Political leadership demands action, while the administration carries it out,” Mgobozi said.

Ward councillors represent residents

Unlike MMCs, ward councillors represent residents in specific geographical areas.

Spokesperson Lindela Mashigo explained that South Africa’s municipal electoral system combines ward-based representation with proportional representation (PR). Ward councillors are elected by voters in their wards, while PR councillors enter Council through political party lists.

Ward councillors communicate community concerns, coordinate complaints and escalate unresolved problems. However, they cannot directly instruct municipal departments to carry out repairs.

Municipal departments resolve complaints

Mashigo said service requests submitted through official channels or ward councillors enter the same customer relationship management (CRM) system.

“A common misconception is that submitting a service request through a ward councillor will result in faster resolution than reporting it through the city’s official channels,” he said.

Residents should report faults through official channels, keep their reference numbers and approach ward councillors when problems remain unresolved.

City manager oversees administration

The city manager, heads of department and municipal employees implement Council decisions and perform technical and operational work.

Mgobozi cited the Tshwane metro’s pothole repair programme as an example of political leadership and administration working together. Political leaders prioritised rebuilding road maintenance capacity, while the administration procured a Jetpatcher and trained 26 municipal artisans.

Council makes major decisions

The full Municipal Council approves the municipal budget, passes by-laws, determines municipal rates and approves or amends the Integrated Development Plan. The mayor cannot unilaterally adopt a budget or by-law.

How residents can escalate complaints

Mgobozi advised residents to report faults through official channels and approach ward councillors if problems persist.

The relevant MMC can question departmental delays, while serious or systemic failures may require the executive mayor’s intervention. Municipal officials remain responsible for carrying out the work.

“Residents do not experience Tshwane as an organogram or a coalition agreement. They experience it through the water coming from their taps, electricity in their homes, the roads they drive on, the refuse collected from their streets and whether the city responds when they need it,” he said.

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