Looking for a job? Here is how to apply for one of 5 500 SAPS trainee posts

Looking for a job in policing? The South African Police Service (SAPS) has opened applications for 5 500 police trainee posts nationwide, with eligible Gauteng residents urged to apply before the November 13 deadline.

In a statement issued on October 26, SAPS Gauteng said more than 300 000 profile registrations had been recorded nationwide since the recruitment drive opened on October 21.

Gauteng had received 49 518 successfully completed and submitted applications through the SAPS eRecruitment portal.

Eligible candidates must apply through the official SAPS eRecruitment portal.

You can apply for a job using the following steps:

Register an account on the portal. Enter your profile details on the User Profile page. Log into your account. On the Home page, select the SAPS Vacancies link. Find and select the job you want to apply for. Complete your personal details through the multistep application process and submit your application.

Applicants must be South African citizens and at least 18 years old, but no older than 35, on the closing date. Documentary proof of citizenship and age must be provided.

They must also have a Grade 12 certificate or an equivalent qualification and be proficient in English and at least one other official language.

According to SAPS Gauteng, prospective trainees must meet the following requirements:

Undergo physical and medical examinations and be found physically, medically and mentally fit for appointment.

Undergo psychological and integrity assessments and meet the required profile of a police official.

Be prepared to take the oath of office.

Be willing to undergo training wherever and whenever determined by the National Commissioner.

Have no tattoos that would be visible when wearing any SAPS uniform.

Not have been declared unfit to possess a firearm.

Have no previous criminal convictions or pending criminal cases.

Not have been dismissed by a previous employer for serious misconduct involving dishonesty, violence, sexual harassment or drug-related misconduct.

Allow a buccal sample and fingerprints to be taken and verified against the criminal record system.

Consent to background enquiries.

Undergo security vetting and obtain the required security clearance.

Be prepared to serve anywhere in South Africa.

SAPS Gauteng said preference would be given to applicants with a valid driver’s licence for at least a light motor vehicle.

Relevant three-year tertiary qualifications at NQF Level 6 or higher are also identified for preference. These include Criminal Law, Policing, Forensic Investigation, Information Technology, Computer Science, Natural Science and Accounting Science.

Eligible candidates must apply through the official SAPS eRecruitment portal.

Applicants must ensure that their applications are completed and submitted before Friday, November 13, 2026. The closing date is also confirmed on the official SAPS careers page. www.saps.gov.za

For assistance or recruitment enquiries in Gauteng, contact:

Lt Col C Henning: 011 274 7913

011 274 7913 Captain Kana: 011 274 7423

011 274 7423 Captain Barnard: 011 274 7424

011 274 7424 PO Motau: 011 274 7425

Also read: Pretoria pub shooting: Exclusive photos emerge amid claims of earlier assault

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