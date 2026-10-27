Mother and children injured as car plunges down N1 embankment

A mother and her two young children were injured when their car struck a roadside barrier and plunged down an embankment on the N1 highway in Centurion on Monday night, October 26.

CERT Centurion crews responded to the crash near the John Vorster Road off-ramp at approximately 22:30.

According to CERT Centurion, the vehicle left the roadway, collided with a roadside barrier and travelled down an embankment.

The mother, a woman in her thirties, and her two children were reportedly ejected from the vehicle during the collision.

The mother and her son, approximately two years old, sustained serious injuries, while her daughter, approximately four years old, sustained moderate injuries.

Emergency responders treated and stabilised all three on the scene before Nels EMS transported them to a nearby hospital for further medical care.

The exact circumstances surrounding the collision remain unclear.

CERT Centurion thanked Tshwane Emergency Services, Nels EMS, Netcare 911, National Traffic Police, Tshwane Metro Police Department, First Help Towing, Precision Towing and other responders for their assistance.

Following the collision, CERT reminded motorists of the importance of wearing seatbelts and securing children in properly installed, age-appropriate child safety seats. Its statement did not specify whether restraints were being used during this crash.

The organisation also urged motorists travelling at night to adjust their speed to road and weather conditions, maintain a safe following distance and remain alert.

“Our thoughts are with the injured family, and we wish them a full and speedy recovery,” CERT Centurion said.

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