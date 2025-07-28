Hardware app with real-time stock, in-app checkout, a first for SA

Leroy Merlin South Africa, part of the global Adeo Group, last Thursday announced the launch of its mobile app, set to transform how South Africans shop for home improvement and DIY.

Available for free download from 1 August 2025, the app delivers a seamless, mobile-first experience tailored to the South African market – including low-connectivity support and an in-app self-checkout to help customers skip queues.

Further enhancing usability for local customers, the app is currently searchable in five of South Africa’s widely spoken languages – English, isiZulu, Afrikaans, Sesotho, and Setswana – with planned upgrades to further refine and expand this functionality in the near future.

Unlike traditional retail applications that adapt websites to smaller screens, the Leroy Merlin SA App has been developed specifically for mobile. It offers a clean, logical, user-friendly interface with real-time stock visibility, expanded marketplace access, and smarter filtering to simplify every stage of the customer journey.

“This isn’t just another app – it’s a complete reimagining of how DIY retail can support real lives,” says Dmitriy Anderson, Chief Information Officer and Head of E-commerce and Marketplace Strategy at Leroy Merlin South Africa.

“We’ve designed every feature to reduce friction and give our customers more control –whether you’re a contractor checking availability before a job on-site or a first-time homeowner planning your dream space from your couch.”

The app enhances the entire customer experience. Users can build project-based shopping lists, scan product barcodes in-store for instant information, track orders in real time, and manage their accounts effortlessly.

Integrated features such as loyalty rewards, a WhatsApp-style in-app chat, and Leroy Merlin’s award-winning self-service refund portal streamline everything from support queries to returns – no phone calls or emails required.

Push notifications provide instant alerts for order updates, promotions, and wish list activity – offering faster, more personalised engagement than a website.

Another important innovation is the ability to select your preferred Leroy Merlin store. The app suggests the store closest to you, but switching between stores is quick and easy – ideal for checking product availability elsewhere.

Store-specific trading hours are clearly displayed, helping users plan more efficiently.

Beyond its functional capabilities, the app has already inspired creative use cases abroad. In France, customers are using the wish list feature as a practical gift registry – curating home renovation wish lists for weddings, housewarmings, or milestone events.

This innovation enables friends and family to contribute meaningfully to a project by gifting exact items – from drill bit sets and patio furniture to tile adhesives and paint colours – turning good intentions into tangible upgrades.

“Our customers aren’t one-size-fits-all,” Anderson adds. “Some want inspiration, others want speed and simplicity. Our job is to deliver all of it in a way that feels effortless.”

This commitment is reflected in their wide and carefully curated range, which spans construction, hardware, kitchens, bathrooms, décor, and garden essentials – designed for all budgets and project sizes.

Leroy Merlin South Africa currently serves Gauteng through five physical stores located in Fourways, Little Falls, Boksburg, Greenstone, and Centurion.

The Leroy Merlin South Africa App will be available for download on the Apple App Store and Google Play Store from 1 August 2025.