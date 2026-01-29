Tyger Valley College Grade 12 2025 Results
In this dynamic, happy learning environment, supported by a strong Christian-based value system, our pupils will be able to achieve their full potential academically, physically, socially and spiritually to emerge as well balanced, productive individuals.
Grade 12 2025 Results summary
Pass rate: 100%
Bd Pass rate: 91.3%
1,72 distinctions per candidate ( incl LO, excl FS Maths)
Top Achiever: Toni Abi Chebly – 8 Distinctions (621 points)
English Home Language, Afrikaans FAL, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Information Technology, Computer Application Technology, Life Orientation and Further Studies Mathematics P1.
Mpho Ramapuputla– 8 Distinctions (551 points)
English Home Language, Afrikaans FAL, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Computer Application Technology, Life Orientation and Further Studies Mathematics P1
7 Distinctions:
Duncan McGimpsey (578,5 points)
Mia Wilken (579 points)
5 Distinctions:
Dominic Hwata
4 Distinctions:
Asante Maelane
Achumile Mehlomakulu
Ruvarashe Tafirenyika
3 Distinctions:
Siyonwaba Kontyo
Tiara Moshupi
Mukhethwa Ramuthivheli
Tshireletso Sehlapelo
Khwezi Sibiya
Caelin Wright