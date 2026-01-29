AdvertorialBusinessSponsored

Tyger Valley College Grade 12 2025 Results

In this dynamic, happy learning environment, supported by a strong Christian-based value system, our pupils will be able to achieve their full potential academically, physically, socially and spiritually to emerge as well balanced, productive individuals.

January 29, 2026
Content supplied Less than a minute
Image: Supplied

 

Grade 12 2025 Results summary

Pass rate: 100%

Bd Pass rate: 91.3%

1,72 distinctions per candidate ( incl LO, excl FS Maths)

 Top Achiever: Toni Abi Chebly – 8 Distinctions (621 points)

English Home Language, Afrikaans FAL, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Information Technology, Computer Application Technology, Life Orientation and Further Studies Mathematics P1.

Mpho Ramapuputla– 8 Distinctions (551 points)

English Home Language, Afrikaans FAL, Mathematics, Physical Sciences, Life Sciences, Computer Application Technology, Life Orientation and Further Studies Mathematics P1

7 Distinctions:

Duncan McGimpsey (578,5 points)

Mia Wilken (579 points)

5 Distinctions:

Dominic Hwata

4 Distinctions:

Asante Maelane

Achumile Mehlomakulu

Ruvarashe Tafirenyika

3 Distinctions:

Siyonwaba Kontyo

Tiara Moshupi

Mukhethwa Ramuthivheli

Tshireletso Sehlapelo

Khwezi Sibiya

Caelin Wright

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
January 29, 2026
Content supplied Less than a minute

Supplied content

This content originated outside of Caxton Local Media, but we thought that you might find it interesting.
Back to top button