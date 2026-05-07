Subscribe now for free online entrepreneurship training!

‘Pitch Your Business!’ Competition

We asked ourselves: How can we help people become successful entrepreneurs, create new job opportunities, and contribute to positive economic growth? This led to the launch of the ‘Pitch Your Business!’ Competition. The Competition forms part of an entrepreneurship training programme for prospective, start-up, and small business entrepreneurs.

With the ‘Pitch Your Business!’ Competition, Radio Pulpit aims to equip participants with the information and skills needed to increase their chances of starting and growing sustainable businesses.

Marketing exposure worth a total of R1 million

The Radio Station provides high-quality online training, for free, in partnership with the North-West University’s Faculty of Economic and Management Sciences and its bhive Enterprise Development Centre. The University equips future entrepreneurs online with knowledge on how to strategically apply the essential fundamentals of entrepreneurship. In addition, marketing exposure worth a total of R1 million on Radio Pulpit, I AM Youth, and TBN Africa is up for grabs! The winner(s) will also receive crucial in-depth mentorship from the University.

Everyone is welcome

You do not need to already own a business to participate in the competition. Participants aged 18 years and older are welcome.

Register now!

Registration closes on 1 June 2026 at midnight.

Register online now:

https://forms.gle/YtbWbWwXWpNBpTjN6

Find more information about the Pitch Your Business! Competition at:

www.radiokansel.co.za