Food Lover’s Market campaign helps fund over 16 million meals in landmark 10th year

Every year, approximately 10 million tonnes of food are lost or wasted across the country’s food system, while vulnerable households are forced to skip meals, reduce portions and make impossible choices about who gets to eat.

It is this contradiction that sits at the heart of Food Lover’s Market’s longstanding partnership with FoodForward SA.

This year, as Hunger Month celebrated its 10th anniversary, customers, suppliers, partners and colleagues across the entire Food Lover’s family came together to help fund an extraordinary 16 357 829 meals – making it the most successful Hunger Month campaign in the retailer’s history.

Food Lover’s Market thanks all the contributors for helping them fund an extraordinary 16.3 million meals, making it the most successful Hunger Month campaign in the retailer’s history.

The campaign was supported by Food Lover’s Market family brands: FreshStop, VetSmart, Food Lover’s Eatery, and Market Liquors.

The result exceeded the campaign’s original target of 10 million meals by more than 63% and brings the total number of meals funded through Hunger Month since its launch in 2016 to an incredible 37 857 829 meals.

Brian Coppin, CEO of the Food Lover’s Market Group, says: “As I reflect on that number, I am filled with gratitude. Not only for the meals themselves, but for what they represent: thousands of people choosing to help others at a time when many are facing challenges of their own.

“To every customer who donated at the till, thank you. Your generosity will help FoodForward SA and its network of community partners support families and communities across South Africa.”

For Food Lover’s Market, Hunger Month is not where the work begins.

Throughout the year, the retailer donates surplus food through FoodForward SA’s food recovery network, helping redirect quality food to thousands of communities where it is needed most. Hunger Month serves as a platform to raise awareness, inspire action and encourage broader participation from customers, suppliers and partners.

Through a network of more than 2 200 beneficiary organisations, FoodForward SA helps provide food assistance to close to one million vulnerable South Africans every day.

The impact of this work can be seen in communities across the country.

In KwaZulu-Natal, the Phoenix Survival Centre provides meals and support to abused, abandoned and destitute women while operating the area’s only mobile soup kitchen, supporting approximately 1 450 people every week.

In Khayelitsha, FoodForward SA works with 60 community organisations that collectively provide regular access to nutritious food for more than 27 000 vulnerable people.

Across South Africa, beneficiary organisations support children, elderly residents, people living with disabilities, unemployed youth and families facing food insecurity.

This year, as Hunger Month celebrated its tenth anniversary, customers, suppliers, partners and colleagues across the entire Food Lover’s family came together to help fund an extraordinary 16,3 million meals, making it the most successful Hunger Month campaign in the retailer’s history.

The campaign’s success was driven by an extraordinary collective effort. Customers donated more than four million meals through Food Lover’s Market, FreshStop, VetSmart, Food Lover’s Eatery and Market Liquors stores, while suppliers, landlords and business partners contributed the balance.

“Reaching 16 357 829 meals in our 10th year is something that leaves us feeling incredibly humbled and deeply grateful,” says Andrew Millson, Head of People and Sustainability at Food Lover’s Market.

“This campaign has always been about the power of collective action. It is proof that when people come together around a shared purpose, even the smallest contribution can create meaningful change.

“To every customer, supplier, colleague and partner who has supported this campaign over the years, thank you. This achievement belongs to all of you.

“Most importantly, it belongs to the communities whose lives will be changed through the work of FoodForward SA and its network of beneficiary organisations across the country.”

Andy Du Plessis, Managing Director of FoodForward SA, thanked Food Lover’s Market, its suppliers, customers and colleagues for their incredible contribution. Du Plessis notes that the funds raised will enable FoodForward SA to expand its support to rural communities, malnourished children, and its national network of beneficiary organisations across South Africa.