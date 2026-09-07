Fallen officers remembered as President calls for community action

President Cyril Ramaphosa has encouraged communities to become part of the shield around those who protect them.

Ramaphosa was addressing the public, police officers and families of officers who lost their lives in the line of duty at the annual Police Commemoration Day on Sunday.

The solemn event took place at the SAPS Memorial Site at the Union Buildings in Pretoria, where the nation honoured and remembered the police officers who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to the people of South Africa.

This year’s commemoration paid tribute to 12 SAPS members who lost their lives in the line of duty during the 12-month period from April 1, 2025 to March 31.

The fallen officers are as follows: Constable Gift Mota, Sergeant Sello Raymond Sema, Sergeant Matome Rapetsoa, Sergeant Simon Masenye, Constable Mwazkhe Khoza, Warrant Officer Mosesi Moswana, Constable Moselalelelo Montja, Constable George Hlekiso, Sergeant Sanele Dlamini, Warrant Officer Vuyisile Sintwa, Constable Sharon Hlangoane and Sergeant Lawrence Mtsweni.

Ramaphosa said criminals live, sleep and move through communities, and somebody knows who they are and where illegal firearms and stolen goods are kept.

The President continued, saying that the SAPS’ safety action plan, ‘Think first – Act safe: Every Call, Every Time’, is so important.

He said it must become more than a plan; it must become part of the culture of policing in our country.

“Every operation must begin with the safety of members and every police station must be [as] secure as possible, and every police officer must have training, equipment, intelligence and operational support that is necessary to perform their duties safely,” said Ramaphosa.

“The government and the police cannot do this alone; communities must become part of the protective shield around those who protect them,” he added.

“We need communities who refuse to protect criminals, because they endanger themselves,” said Ramaphosa.

Acting Minister of Police Firoz Cachalia paid tribute to the men and women who left their homes to serve South Africa but never returned.

He described the solemn occasion as a moment of unbearable sadness for all but also one of compassion and solidarity.

Cachalia acknowledged that no ceremony could ever erase the pain of loss.

“No words can undo the pain of losing a husband or wife, a mother or father, a son or daughter, a brother or sister.

“Your loved ones have not been forgotten. Their service mattered. Their sacrifice mattered, and their names will remain part of the story of our country and of the South African Police Service.”

Ramaphosa added that the South African Police Service established the SAPS Education Trust in 2010, and it has supported 2215 children of fallen police officers so far, with more than R25-million raised through sponsorship.

“This is an investment in the future of children whose lives have changed through the sacrifice of their parents.”

He concluded that some beneficiaries of the Education Trust have graduated from universities and was happy to see them attend the annual Police Commemoration Day.

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