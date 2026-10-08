Missing 17-year-old girl found safe in The Willows after joint search

A joint community search led to the safe recovery of a missing 17-year-old girl at a self-storage facility in The Willows around midnight.

According to Alpha Security operations manager Aris Ruyter, the teenager left home at about 21:00 on Monday, prompting her family to seek help immediately after they could no longer locate her.

Ruyter said the family opened a missing-person case with the police while community members alerted responders and security firms.

“The family was extremely worried and knew they needed to act fast,” said Ruyter.

Race against time

He said the incident quickly became a race against time, with members of the Alpha Red group working together to establish the girl’s whereabouts.

Role players assisted with tracking her cellphone, identifying possible locations and narrowing down areas where she could have gone.

Searches were conducted at several locations as responders followed information that could lead them to the teenager.

Just before midnight, their efforts paid off when the girl was located on the grounds of a self-storage company.

Ruyter said the girl was found ‘lost and confused’, but importantly, she was safe.

Emergency Medical Services chaplains spoke with the teenager before she was reunited with her family and taken home safely.

Power of community

Ruyter said the incident highlighted the importance of strong relationships between residents, security companies, emergency responders and law enforcement.

“This is yet another example of just how powerful having trusted people within our communities can be,” he said.

He said the successful outcome demonstrated how quickly information could be shared and acted upon when community members used appropriate channels.

“Sometimes it takes one person to receive the information, one person to share it with the right people, and a whole community of role players willing to work together to bring someone home,” Ruyter said.

He also thanked the community member who raised the alarm immediately and shared the information with relevant responders, adding that the safe return of the teenager was a reminder of what communities can achieve when they work together.

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