Top Independent School in Tshwane South achieves a 100% Matric pass rate for 28 years in a row.

Cornerstone College is grateful to have achieved a 100% Matric pass rate for the 28th year in a row.

Oratile Baloyi (7 Distinctions)

The class of 2025 performed excellently, achieving a 95.8% Bachelor’s pass, 4.2% Diploma pass and a total of 136 distinctions. Not only that, but the class of 2025 went beyond our expectations with 1 learner (Oratile Baloyi) achieving 7 distinctions and a 90% average!

Special congratulations also go to Onthatile Tjotola (6 Distinctions), Inga Jwatya (4 Distinctions), Kefilwe Kgaswane (4 Distinctions), Keabetswe Matlala (4 Distinctions) and Relebogile Seloane (4 Distinctions)

Onthatile Tjotola (6 Distinctions)

 

 

Cornerstone College was founded by Rob and Sally Hurlin in 1991 as a Christian calling in response to the education crisis in South Africa. It is committed to providing quality education while fostering a nurturing environment that encourages academic excellence. In addition, it strives to develop the whole student by integrating Christian values into all aspects of learning, helping students grow in faith, character, and knowledge.

Left to right: – Vhukhudo Makuya – Phomolo Raseroka – Sibusiso Maile – Bokamoso Makgalo

 

Here’s to a successful year for the 2025 matriculants!

APPLICATIONS OPEN FOR 2026

Contact Cornerstone College at:

Tell: 012 804 8350
Email: [email protected]
Website: www.cornerstonecollege.org.za
Facebook: CornerstoneCollegeSA
Instagram: Cornerstone College

