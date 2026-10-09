Gauteng department launches campaign against illegal Soshanguve housing occupiers

Eviction operations targeting the illegal occupation of RDP houses and land have escalated across multiple housing developments in Soshanguve.

These proceedings target illegal occupants on land and across two building projects in Soshanguve Ext 19, alongside additional developments in Soshanguve BB, GG, and FF.

Department officials secured a court interdict to halt further illegal occupations, bar illegal residents from interfering with departmental operations, and empower authorities to verify the identities of current occupants.

Warnings were also issued to political parties against exploiting the situation ahead of local government elections.

“House and land invasion is a crime and political parties should be careful of protecting people who commit crime in order to secure votes,” the department said.

Occupancy audits underway

Terry-Ann van Eck, spokesperson for MEC for Human Settlements Tasneem Motara, confirmed that occupancy audits commenced at Block GG on September 22, backed by the SAPS, TMPD, and Public Order Policing.

Officials carried out further site inspections and occupancy audits on Monday, October 5, in accordance with the court interdict.

The audit findings will identify current residents and support the department’s court petition for a final eviction order.

Van Eck noted that unlawful occupations delay constitutional housing delivery and prevent verified beneficiaries from taking ownership of designated homes.

Local government backs enforcement

Tshwane MMC for Human Settlements Alderman Aaron Maluleka affirmed the metro’s support for the provincial department’s crackdown on illegal occupiers.

“These homes are intended for qualifying beneficiaries, and illegal occupation undermines the rights of deserving residents and delays housing delivery,” said Maluleka.

He called on local communities to allow occupancy audits and judicial processes to proceed without political interference.

“Our priority is to ensure that housing opportunities are allocated fairly and reach those who qualify,” he said.

The department is awaiting the final occupancy audit report before proceeding with the next stage of its eviction application.

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