Safety at your fingertips: e-Panic Button hits Soshanguve

The Gauteng Department of e-Government has brought its province-wide safety technology rollout to Soshanguve, introducing residents to the e-Panic Button app at the Erasmus taxi rank on August 13.

The mobile tool aims to give people direct, instant access to emergency services.

The department’s outreach team was on the ground in the township, assisting residents to download and register for the app, which is available on the App Store and Google Play.

The initiative forms part of the provincial government’s strategy to use technology in the fight against crime.

According to departmental spokesperson Sithembiso Ndlovu, the e-Panic Button is being promoted across the province.

“The e-Panic Button is a project targeting all Gauteng residents. We are currently going around different areas in the province to promote the initiative so that all Gauteng residents can have access to it.

“Soshanguve is one of the areas we are visiting, and we will also be in other parts of Tshwane and Gauteng,” Ndlovu said.

The app links users directly to local law enforcement and emergency services, removing delays that may be experienced with traditional reporting methods.

“Residents in Soshanguve will be directly connected to law enforcement operatives and emergency services in the area.

“This ensures they get assistance as soon as possible, and that help arrives quickly,” explained Ndlovu.

In addition to the e-Panic Button, the department is rolling out CCTV cameras in townships to further strengthen its crime prevention efforts.

“The panic button is just one of the initiatives we are bringing to our communities. Together with the CCTV rollout, we are hoping these measures will contribute towards resolving incidents of crime much quicker,” added Ndlovu.

Many expressed optimism about the initiative.

Thandi Mokoena, who runs a spaza shop in Block TT, said the app could make a difference in high-crime areas.

“Sometimes when you call the police, it takes too long for them to arrive. If this app can help them get to us faster, then it will be a big help, especially for small business owners like me who are often targeted,” she said.

Another resident, 22-year-old university student Kagiso Mothiba, said the technology was a welcome step in modernising community safety.

“We use our phones for everything, so why not for safety? I think young people will take to this app quickly because it’s simple and it could save lives,” he said.

The outreach is part of a drive to integrate digital tools into public safety systems.

Ndlovu said the focus is on proactive crime prevention, reducing response times, and giving residents confidence that help is always within reach, at the push of a button.

Residents are encouraged to download the app and familiarise themselves with its features.

