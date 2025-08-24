Pretoria author’s pen a voice for the unheard

A 27-year-old author has made her mark through writing, from school essays to publishing books.

Born and raised in Mmotwaneng Ga-Rakgwadi in Limpopo, Kamogelo Masoga found her voice early in high school.

Masoga relocated to Pretoria after matriculating in 2016 and is currently studying financial accounting at Damelin.

She discovered her love for storytelling through writing school essays, igniting her ambition to write.

“I used to write essays in high school and realised I loved creating stories and characters,” she said.

Her debut as an author came in 2020 with Chasing The Dream, a collection of ten short stories reflecting on daily struggles and societal dynamics.

She described the work as ‘motivating, inspiring, and eye-opening as well as entertaining’ and revealed that writing the book was challenging, as she had no laptop.

“Since my debut, I have published three books, and my most recent work, released this year, is Jane and Ruby.”

Masoga credits veteran author Zakes Mda and his book Nothing but the Truth, which she read in high school, as a key early influence that fuelled her creative ambition.

Three years later, in 2023, she published her second novel, Bastard Child, which delves into themes of rejection, broken families, and resilience.

“The story follows a boy named Keith, who, after being disowned by his parents, is thrust into hardship under his grandmother’s care before tragedy strikes again.”

Masoga draws from the realities of single-parent households and familial trauma.

“We have witnessed children often growing up without one or both parents, leading to lasting trauma.”

Masoga’s writing is informed by empathy and social consciousness.

She views storytelling as a means to elevate voices that might otherwise go unheard.

“Writing makes me feel like a voice for those who can’t share their stories,” she explained.

Her journey has not been smooth, as she had to face challenges in her writing career.

Early challenges included writer’s block and the practical struggle of bringing stories to life.

“I lacked access to a laptop in my school days, and I was penning manuscripts in exercise books and depending on others to type them up.

“Later, my struggles shifted to promotion and sales. Marketing my books and securing readership remains the harder battle.”

However, Masoga’s persistence has gained her visibility and appearances on national TV.

“My biggest recognition breakthrough was when I was called on the morning shows on eTV, ABC News, and ENC News.”

She said the shows helped her connect with a wider audience and have advanced her writing career.

As she continues her literary journey, Masoga advises authors to be resilient and believe in their craft.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.