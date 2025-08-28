Thief faces 15 years behind bars for stealing Soshanguve SAPS vehicle

A 40-year-old man was sentenced to 15 years imprisonment this week for the theft of a SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit vehicle, belonging to Soshanguve police.

According to the police, Simon Andile Nyathi was arrested in Limpopo on May 4, 2024 following a tip-off about a stolen vehicle.

“The court trial has noted that the accused was arrested on May 4, 2024, near one of the fuel stations situated along N1 freeway.”

The Limpopo provincial tracking team, in collaboration with private security firms, received positive information about the stolen silver Isuzu double cab 4×4.

“The vehicle belonged to the SAPS Crime Intelligence Unit, and it was reported stolen in Soshanguwe on May 2, 2024.”

Nyathi was arrested, and police opened a case of theft of motor vehicle and contravention of the Immigration Act.

“The docket was assigned to Sergeant Mmalesetja Senyatsi, attached to the Polokwane Vehicle Crime Investigation Unit, for further investigation.”

The Polokwane Regional Court also ordered that the sentences in count one and two will run concurrently, and that the accused would serve 15 years’ imprisonment.

