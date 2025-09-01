Metro targets unsafe and abandoned buildings under new by-law

The Bad Buildings Mayoral Sub-Committee recently passed a new by-law that will allow it to go after owners of derelict and non-compliant buildings legally.

The Problem Building and Property Management By-Law was passed during the August 28 council sitting.

Bad Buildings Committee chairperson Kholofelo Morodi said the by-law’s passing was a significant step toward addressing urban decay in the Capital City.

Morodi is also the current MMC for Corporate and Shared Services.

“This by-law is a turning point in our fight against problem buildings. For too long, residents have suffered under the burden of unsafe, abandoned, and hijacked properties. We are restoring order, safety, and dignity to communities, while holding negligent property owners accountable,” Morodi said.

She said the by-law directly supports the metro’s strategic priorities of building a business-friendly city that promotes economic growth and jobs, creating a caring city that protects the vulnerable and restores their dignity. It also aims to deliver a professional, accountable, and transparent public service.

“The City of Tshwane, like many metros across the country, continues to face the growing challenge of hijacked and dilapidated buildings, abandoned properties, illegal land use, unsafe structures, illegal service connections, and unpaid property bills.

“These problem buildings not only degrade the urban environment but also pose serious risks to residents and municipal infrastructure,” Morodi said.

The Bad Buildings Committee led a co-ordinated response to these challenges, working closely with various departments and enforcement agencies under the Integrated By-law Enforcement Committee.

The by-law is hoped to provide the legal framework for holding property owners accountable for derelict and unlawfully occupied buildings, while empowering the metro to secure, repair, or demolish dangerous structures at the owners’ expense.

It also authorises urgent interventions such as evacuations, evictions, demolitions, and even expropriations of properties that threaten public health and safety.

The by-law will now go through a structured public participation process, giving residents, businesses, and other affected parties the opportunity to give their opinions on it.

