Young man stabbed during late-night altercation in Valhalla

A man in his 20s was seriously injured after being stabbed during an alleged altercation outside a residential property in Valhalla on Friday evening, September 5.

According to Community Emergency Response Team South Africa (CERT SA) spokesperson Ruan Heyns, emergency services were dispatched to the scene at around 22:28.

“When our Centurion crew arrived, we found the patient had sustained a stab wound to the neck. He was stabilised on scene before being transported to a nearby hospital in a stable condition by Netcare911,” said Heyns.

One suspect was arrested at the scene and is currently in police custody.

“The exact circumstances surrounding the incident remain unclear, but police have opened an investigation.”

Heyns added that the quick collaboration between emergency and security services was vital in ensuring the patient received immediate care.

He also reminded residents to remain vigilant and to work closely with local safety structures.

“Violent crimes must always be reported to the South African Police Service (SAPS). Working with your local CPF, neighbourhood or block watch groups, and private security partners strengthens the fight against crime and helps create a safer community for everyone,” Heyns advised.

Rekord reached out to SAPS for comment but did not receive a response by the time of publication.

