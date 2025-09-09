Armed police officer takes mum, learner hostage in Mamelodi

Police were at the scene of a hostage situation allegedly involving a Boschkop police officer at a house in Mamelodi East on Tuesday afternoon.

Rekord was also at the scene in Buffelpeer Street in section Bavazone around 14:00, where residents reported hearing ‘gun shots and screams’ earlier in the day.

Details are very limited at this stage.

According to a witness, the armed officer had barricaded himself inside the house along with a Grade 12 learner and the learner’s mother.

Mamelodi police, including negotiators and the police’s Tactical Response Team (TRT) unit, were called to the scene to handle the situation.

Eyewitnesses told Rekord the officer allegedly fired two shots before taking the mother and child hostage. There were also unconfirmed reports from the scene that the learner had been injured.

Police were still negotiating with the officer.

Authorities have not released any statements regarding the situation. We will keep our readers updated as the story progresses.

