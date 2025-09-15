Tributes and condolences pour in for former DA Tshwane Chief Whip

Tributes have been flooding from far and wide, following the loss of the former DA Chief Whip, who was a respected figure described as a servant to his community.

Former DA Tshwane Council Chief Whip and Ward 44 councillor, Christo van den Heever, passed away on September 14.

Farewell messages and condolences have poured in after Van den Heever’s passing.

For 17 years, Van den Heever served as an important member of the DA, fulfilling the roles of activist, constituency chairperson, and seasoned political figure, who left a lasting impact on the city and its people.

Earlier this year, Van den Heever formally announced his resignation as a councillor, bringing an end to an impactful chapter in local governance.

His resignation, which took effect at the end of April, came amid a personal health battle with what he described as an incurable illness.

“In this difficult time as I step away due to an illness that is, sadly, incurable. I am deeply moved by the messages, prayers, and goodwill you have sent me and my family,” he said in his retirement announcement.

His wife, Heléne, shared the news of his passing on Facebook with a heartfelt message.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the passing of my beloved husband, Christo van den Heever. He left us peacefully on September 14, at 8:25. Christo was born on October 27, 1958 and lived a life filled with love, strength, and courage.

“He faced his final journey with the same quiet bravery that defined him. He will be remembered always for his kindness, his devotion, and the joy he brought to those who knew him. Our hearts are broken, but we are grateful for the years we had together.”

He is survived by his wife, five children, six grandchildren, a sister and brother.

DA federal leader John Steenhuisen also paid tribute to Van den Heever, describing his passing as a deep loss for the party and for Tshwane.

“For 17 years he served as an important member of the DA, as an activist, constituency chairperson, a member of Tshwane’s regional executive, PR and Ward Councillor and Chief Whip of Council. Our deepest condolences to his family and loved ones,” Steenhuisen wrote on his Facebook account.

DA caucus leader in Tshwane, Cilliers Brink, remembered Van den Heever as one of the last ‘gentlemen politicians’.

“He never did ad hominem attacks (relating to or associated with individuals). He prized consensus over conflict. He always wanted to understand the other side.

“And so, he was widely respected by all political parties in council, as evidenced by the debate when he announced his retirement for health reasons earlier this year.

“When we campaigned in Ward 44 (Faerie Glen, Olympus, and Garsfontein) in the by-election occasioned by Christo’s retirement, people spoke of him with admiration.

“The DA won an enormous victory in that by-election, and I can tell you that result was due to the work that Christo did,” Brink said.

“I am grateful for having known him as a colleague and a friend for the past 15 years, and I pray that God comforts his family,” he added.

Ward 101 Councillor, Malcolm de Klerk, also reflected on Van den Heever’s legacy, describing him as ‘the embodiment of being calm, collected and putting aside differences for the common good’.

De Klerk said Van den Heever was exceptional at keeping the opposition calm and commanded a quiet respect by everyone in council.

“He was a great man who would take a genuine interest in your life and want to see you grow, and be a better version of you. Family was incredibly important to him but so was serving his country, city, and community. I will miss him, and I will take the lessons he gave throughout my life.”

Community members also shared tributes, saying that Van den Heever will be remembered not only as a politician, but as a man of principle, kindness, and quiet strength.

Fomer DA PR councillor and Chief Whip, Ofentse Madzebatela said Van den Heever was a kind, strong and caring leader.

“He was that Chief Whip who could instil order, as well as be considerate to the councillors, he was very kind and a man of his words.”

Madzebatela reflected on how, when he first got to Tshwane council as a new councillor, Van den Heever was there to hold his hand.

“He helped me and taught me as well, I learnt a lot from him, in terms of policy, council work and compliance. He will be deeply missed, and may his soul rest in peace and his family find peace and healing,” he said.

