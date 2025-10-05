Meyerspark residents urged to join hands in restoring Rose Garden Park

Residents in Meyerspark are urged to join hands in rehabilitating the once-beautiful and vibrant Rose Garden Park, which has now fallen into a state of decay and neglect.

In its glory days, the park was a manicured and immaculately clean rose garden that drew admiration from all who passed by.

Now the park is home to vagrants, waste is being dumped at the park and people now drink and play loud music at the park.

According to Hugo van Niekerk from the Meyerspark Secure Forum and member of the Friends of Rose Garden, the park used to be a true reflection of who the Meyerspark community really is.

“A satellite image taken in March 2012 reveals a carefully laid-out and perfectly kept Rose Garden Park, bringing joy to everyone passing it. Sadly, now it has fallen into disrepair,” he said.

Van Niekerk explained that the organisations and community members aim to restore and clean the park.

“As a first step towards achieving our goal, we have started addressing the red flag issue of community security, close to 1 000 members of the Meyerspark community have already joined the Secure Meyerspark community initiative. “In the process of securing Meyerspark, community members started discussing the dismal state of our once beautiful Rose Park.”

Van Niekerk said the park needs to be restored quickly.

“The park is the face of the community and the reception room greeting residents and visitors as they enter our suburb from the main Watermeyer Street entry point.”

He said the park holds a deep personal connection.

“The park is across the road from Meyerspark Primary School, where I was a student from 1979 to 1984. As a happy kid roaming the streets of our neighbourhood with friends, all my childhood memories are that of a clean, safe, and happy environment.”

He said, “Imagine what difference it makes for the children of our Meyerspark Primary to see an area resembling a garbage dump next to their school, or a lovely, clean and inviting rose park across the road brightening up their school day.

“We know that we shape our environment and then our environment shapes us. This is true not only of the homes that we live in, but also our neighbourhood environment. Is our neighbourhood communicating a message of decay, desperation and depression, or is it radiating a state of hope, beauty and progress?”

Van Niekerk said he had witnessed the park decay over the years, which is a huge concern.

“The biggest challenge can be described with one word – abandonment. It is the stark realisation that whatever entity was supposed to look after it has long abandoned its it. It’s as if the park has been orphaned.”

Van Nikerk stressed that since the park has clearly been abandoned, it has become a magnet for litter, vandalism and illegal activities.

He added that the situation reached a tipping point recently.

“The last straw was when a community member reported a few weeks ago that a minibus had pulled into the middle of the park, with people drinking, screaming and playing loud music, disturbing the surrounding neighbourhood. “That was the moment the community decided to do something about the situation. A new group called ‘Friends of the Rose Garden’ was formed and community members started joining it.”

Van Niekerk said that municipality and active involvement from residents are paramount to restoring the park.

“The two most important resources needed are leadership and active participation. It is obvious that the community will have to take the responsibility for the park. “With proper proactive leadership and active participation in place, the Meyerspark community will see and experience a safe, healthy and thriving community become a present-day reality in our lives.”

He added that there are already ways for residents to get involved, which is joining the Secure Meyerspark and Friends of the Rose Garden WhatsApp groups.

Residents can contact Hugo van Niekerk on 083 650 6319 for more information.

ALSO READ: High Court action launched over illegal building work in Meyerspark

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.