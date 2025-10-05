Residents explore beauty of Skuilkrans oases

Friends of Skuilkrans are calling on residents to make better use of the green areas in their community and encourages them to embrace the outdoors as a way to live healthier lives and strengthen community bonds.

This message follows after the group recently hosted a free hiking open day activity in the east of Pretoria.

The community explored the amazing natural areas in the east along the Meyerspark Bird Sanctuary, the Moreleta@Skuilkrans region and the popular Skuilkrans Kopje.

More than 200 people attended, spending the day reconnecting with nature and building a sense of unity with their neighbours.

The Open Day featured hourly guided walks, allowing families, bird enthusiasts, and nature lovers of all ages to discover these peaceful oases at their own pace.

The day was made possible by a dedicated team of volunteers, led by Peter Smythe, whose vision brought the event to life.

“My sincere gratitude to all those friends who volunteered to make the Open Day a huge success,” said Smythe. “We engaged with a lot of the community, and the overwhelming response was gratitude for introducing our special nature areas to them.”

Smythe told Rekord that the day was designed with accessibility in mind. Small group sizes and 30-minute walks meant visitors could join any session without committing to the entire day.

“Families with children especially enjoyed the chance to safely explore the sites, guided by volunteers who shared insights into the local flora, fauna, and history,” he explained.

He added that visitors were treated to the tranquil sounds of the Moreleta River, while keen eyes spotted a variety of bird species along the paths.

“The Kopje was the standout favourite, with its rocky inclines and panoramic views drawing nature enthusiasts from as far afield as Centurion and Johannesburg.”

He said many attendees mentioned that, without this event, they might never have ventured into these natural areas on their own, highlighting the impact of community-led initiatives in encouraging city residents to reconnect with the outdoors.

Smythe said the event highlights how local initiatives are using green spaces to improve well-being, build community spirit, and inspire more residents to reconnect with their natural surroundings.

He said this open hiking day is aimed at raising awareness of the city’s natural areas, promoting regular and safe walks, and fostering a sense of community among residents.

“Following the event, an active WhatsApp group has been created to co-ordinate future walks, providing an ongoing platform for neighbours to explore nature together,” Smythe stated.

He added that this Open Day is part of a wider calendar of events organised by Friends of Skuilkrans, which recently included a tree walk and a lunar eclipse picnic.

Smythe thanked the Bont Huijs Kunsateljee / Art Gallery for providing much-appreciated water for attendees.

Members of security groups such as the La Montagne, Murrayfield Community Patrol Association (LMMCPA), Spruit Security Forum, and Alpha Security Forum helped maintain the safety of all participants throughout the day.

For more information on future events and how to get involved, visit www.skuilkrans.org.za.

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.