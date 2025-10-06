Balwin launches vocational training centre at Mooikloof Smart City

The Mooikloof Smart City in the east of Pretoria has launched the first of several vocational training centres to train individuals from local communities in bricklaying, plastering, tiling, electrical skills, and work-from-heights.

Balwin Properties will assist in placing qualifying individuals with their subcontractors as part of creating employment opportunities.

According to Balwin spokesperson Morne Reinders, the initiative is aimed at addressing critical skills shortages following the slowdown in the sector post Covid, as well as community empowerment and a better product for Balwin customers.

The first training centre at Mooikloof Smart City will train more than 300 candidates a year.

The recognised vocational training centre will deliver skills programmes through nationally recognised vocational training network, UXI Artisan Development.

Reinders said the network’s vision is to transform the nation through skills development, artisan training and quality education.

“The qualifications UXI offers are accredited by the Quality Council for Trades & Occupations’ relevant Sector Education and Training Authorities (SETAs). The aim will be to train learners to be Red Seal-certified for the most industry-relevant candidates.”

He said candidates will be sourced from local communities, in close co-operation with community liaison officers. Candidates who successfully complete the course will receive a recognised certificate of competency and will be place with Balwin’s subcontractors wherever possible.

Steve Brookes, CEO and founder of Balwin, said the construction sector has lost a considerable number of vocational skills in the aftermath of the Covid pandemic.

“This initiative is aimed at empowering Tshwane communities as much as it’s about deepening skills in the sector, ensuring its long-term sustainability. Ultimately, it will lead to a higher-quality product for customers, and cost-savings for Balwin by doing it right first time.”

Ryan Kalk, Balwin Foundation co-managing director, said, “Our ambition through the foundation is to unlock opportunity and we call on other sector participants to join us in growing this initiative.

“We see the Balwin Training Centre as a pathway for members from nearby areas to gain real, recognised trade skills, opening doors into the construction economy, and ensuring that growth is inclusive.”

Desiree Hogan, who is also a Balwin Foundation co-managing director, said the training centre would equip cohorts with technical skills aligned to their current strong quality standards.

“We are especially focused on giving people who were hardest hit during the pandemic a chance to rebuild their livelihoods.”

The Mooikloof Smart City is a large-scale mixed use development launched in 2020 and gazetted as a Strategic Integrated Project (SIP).

The total project value is over R84-billion, making it one of the largest smart city sectional title housing developments in South Africa.

There will be seven infrastructure phases that will cover a total of 15 000 apartments, pre-primary, primary and high schools, sports facilities, and a potential retirement village, in addition to retail offerings and filling stations.

It will also be a catalyst for other developments in the area, such as a planned new fire station, hospital, solar farms, and additional residential developments.

The project is a public-private collaboration, and Balwin is the lead developer, and government bodies are committed to funding external bulk infrastructure (roads, water, electricity, sewer, stormwater) as part of the SIP framework.

