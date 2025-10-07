School calendar: When does the school holiday end?

As the October holidays draw to a close, parents and learners are preparing to return to the classroom for the final stretch of the school year.

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed the official reopening date for the fourth term — marking the countdown to the last exams, report cards, and year-end activities.

Term 4:

Duration: 13 October – (10) 12 December

Number of weeks: 9

Number of days: 43 (45)

Number of public holidays: 0

Actual number of school days: 43 (45)

With exams and year-end activities waiting in the final term, the holiday serves as both a breather for learners and a reminder for parents to start preparing for the last push of 2025.

