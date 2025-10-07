Local news

School calendar: When does the school holiday end?

The October school break is almost over — here’s when learners will be heading back to class for the final term of the year.

6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read
School calendar: When does the school holiday end?
When does the school holiday end? Photo: Stock

As the October holidays draw to a close, parents and learners are preparing to return to the classroom for the final stretch of the school year.

The Department of Basic Education has confirmed the official reopening date for the fourth term — marking the countdown to the last exams, report cards, and year-end activities.

Term 4:
Duration: 13 October – (10) 12 December
Number of weeks: 9
Number of days: 43 (45)
Number of public holidays: 0
Actual number of school days: 43 (45)

With exams and year-end activities waiting in the final term, the holiday serves as both a breather for learners and a reminder for parents to start preparing for the last push of 2025.

Also read: Don’t suffer in silence: How Pretoria teens can get help for suicidal thoughts

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.

At Caxton, we employ humans to generate daily fresh news, not AI intervention. Happy reading!
6 hours ago
Corné van Zyl 1 minute read

Corné van Zyl

Corné van Zyl is a seasoned journalist and currently a senior reporter at Rekord, with a wealth of experience across various media platforms. She began her career after studying journalism at the Tshwane University of Technology (TUT) and first honed her skills at Media24. Corné’s career took her to Beeld, Sondag newspaper, and the South African Press Association (SAPA), where she built a strong foundation in news reporting. In her free time, Corné enjoys spending time with her family outdoors, embracing life and creating lasting memories with her loved ones.
Back to top button