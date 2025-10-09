Scammers target Sassa beneficiaries by posing as officials

Tshwane residents are being cautioned to remain vigilant following reports of people posing as South African Social Security Agency (Sassa) officials and targeting grant beneficiaries.

Ward councillor Lida Erasmus said she became aware of the scam after residents reported suspicious individuals going door to door, claiming to represent Sassa.

“It came to my attention that individuals are impersonating Sassa officials.

“They want to find out how much money you are receiving and how your monies are paid,” Erasmus said.

She warned residents not to share any personal details with these individuals.

Erasmus said she has spoken to Sassa, and they confirmed that they have not deployed anyone from Sassa or an external company to do walkabouts or enquiries regarding your grants.

“Please be vigilant and do not provide any information to them. This is fraud,” Erasmus cautioned.

She urged residents to document any suspicious activity.

“Please take photos of them and circulate them to the various community groups,” she added.

Responding to the concerns, Sassa spokesperson Paseka Letsatsi said the agency was aware of such incidents and is taking them seriously.

“Sassa is aware of incidents involving individuals falsely claiming to represent our agency.

“While not confined to Tshwane, isolated cases have been reported in other parts of the province,” Letsatsi said.

He stressed that Sassa does not conduct unsolicited door-to-door verifications or data collection.

“Any legitimate house visits are arranged at the explicit request of the client, their family, or an authorised representative, and are always communicated in advance.”

He explained that no third parties are authorised to act on behalf of Sassa in these matters.

Letsatsi urged residents to refuse sharing any personal or grant-related information with anyone who cannot provide official identification.

“Should anyone approach communities claiming to represent Sassa and request personal or grant-related information, we strongly advise against sharing any details.

“Instead, please report such incidents to your nearest Sassa office, use our official helplines for verification and support, and alert the SAPS immediately,” he said.

To combat fraud, Sassa Gauteng’s Risk and Compliance Unit, in partnership with the Communication Unit, is running educational campaigns to help beneficiaries protect themselves.

Letsatsi gave the following tips.

Never surrender your Sassa card or share your Pin with unauthorised persons, including loan sharks.

Verify all sources before sharing personal information online and avoid unofficial websites.

Report any suspected identity theft immediately to prevent unauthorised access to your benefits.

Understand that giving false information or participating in fraud is a criminal offence.

Sassa services are free and only available at official, branded offices.

Report suspicious activity or confirmed fraud to the toll-free number 0800 701 701.

He urged all Sassa beneficiaries and community members to remain vigilant.

“Do not disclose your grant information, banking details, or any other personal data to anyone who cannot provide official identification and documentation,” Letsatsi said.

He encouraged residents to verify the legitimacy of any official by visiting their nearest Sassa office or contacting the agency directly.

Sassa offices are open Monday to Friday, 07:30 –16:00, and all services are free of charge.

For assistance or enquiries, contact the Sassa National Toll-Free Number at 0800 60 10 11 or email [email protected].

