Murder accused abandons bail again

A man accused of murdering 35-year-old Sibongile Hadebe abandoned his second bail application at the Mamelodi Magistrate’s Court for his own safety.

The accused abandoned his first bail application on August 6 and appeared again for his second bail application, where he decided to abandon it again, fearing for his own safety.

Members of the ANC Youth League (ANCYL) GBV brigade, and the ANC Women’s League were picketing outside the court. They demanded no bail for the accused and threatened to take action if the court granted him bail.

Senior prosecutor Advocate Anne-Marie Bendeman said the accused abandoned his bail application.

“The accused will remain in police custody, and the case is remanded for further investigation on December 11,” said Bendeman.

Bendeman added that the accused is facing a murder charge after the discovery of Hadebe’s charred body near her residence in Mamelodi East on June 3.

Police confirmed the burnt body was that of Hadebe after DNA tests were concluded.

Hadebe was reported missing at the Mamelodi Police Station. She was last seen on May 19, and her charred remains were found near her residence three days after she was reported missing.

The accused was arrested at Colenso, KwaZulu-Natal, on July 23.

Hadebe’s brother, Sphamanda, said he was relieved that the accused would remain in police custody.

He said, “We are still healing bit by bit as the family and we believe that justice will finally come for our sister.”

He said the accused must face the consequences of his actions.

Pleasure Mphakane from the ANCYL said, “We are going to support the family of our late Sibongile until the end.

“We are happy that the accused will remain in police custody,” said Mphakane.

Mphakane said they were concerned with the number of young people who are killed or raped almost every day.

“Young people are living in fear because of these monsters, and we advise those who are in abusive relationships to please get out of that relationship. That person does not love you at all,” said Mphakane.

Grace Zwane, ANC co-ordinator of Mamelodi Zone, pleaded with the court to speed up the court process to start with the trial.

Betty Sibeko of the GBV Brigade pleaded with the court to make an example of the accused by permanently removing him from society.

