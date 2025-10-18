Films and series set for Pretoria awards celebration

The build-up to one of South Africa’s biggest nights in entertainment is officially underway as the third annual National Film and TV Awards South Africa (NFTA) unveiled its 2025 nominees.

Scheduled for November 22 at the South African State Theatre in Pretoria, this year’s ceremony promises to be a celebration of artistic excellence, legendary contributions, and the next generation of screen icons.

Leading the national conversation is the announcement of the Lifetime Achievement Award for the legendary actor, Dr John Kani.

Also being honoured are comedy and acting legends Leon Schuster, Alfred Ntombela, and Dr Jerry Mofokeng Makhetha, each receiving the Outstanding Contribution to Film and TV Award.

While the honorary awards draw attention to the trailblazers, this year’s nominees shine a spotlight on the full spectrum of local creativity, from gripping dramas and box office hits to standout debuts and beloved TV personalities.

Shaka iLembe has emerged as a dominant series force, racking up multiple nominations across major categories.

The Mzansi Magic epic, which dramatises the rise of King Shaka, earned nods for Best Actor in a TV Series for Lemogang Tsipa, Outstanding Performance for Zamani Mbatha, Thembinkosi Mthembu, and several others.

Its powerful ensemble cast also features strongly in supporting categories, while directors Mandlakayise Walter Dube and Angus Gibson have been recognised for bringing this historical epic to life.

In film, Meet The Khumalos is leading the pack with nominations in nearly every major category.

The Netflix comedy-drama starring Khanyi Mbau and Ayanda Borotho has proven both a critical and popular success.

Mbau and Borotho are going head-to-head in the Best Actress in a Film category, while the film’s cast dominates in the supporting roles, with Bonga Dlamini and Siyabonga Shibe being nominated.

Director Jayan Moodley and producer Indhrannie Pillay also picked up nods, underlining the production’s all-around strength.

Semi-Soeter and Disaster Holiday are two more films sparking buzz, both nominated for Best Feature Film and in several individual performance categories.

Kenneth Nkosi leads the charge for Disaster Holiday in Best Actor in a Film, while Anel Alexander and Nico Panagio represent Semi-Soeter in the Best Actress and Best Actor categories, respectively.

TT continues to be a stronghold of South African storytelling.

Kings of Joburg, Adulting, Unseen, and Marked have each collected multiple nominations.

Connie Ferguson and Gail Mabalane are frontrunners in the Best Actress in a TV Series race, while Thembinkosi Mthembu features twice: once for Best Actor in a TV Series and again for Supporting Actor.

Samkelo Ndlovu has also earned dual nominations, a sign of her versatility and growing acclaim.

The Best Newcomer category reveals the exciting future of South African screen talent.

Names like Luyanda Zuma from Shaka iLembe, Aphiwe Mkefe from Kites, and Janru Steenkamp from the Afrikaans series Niggies are getting early industry acclaim.

TV personalities and presenters remain audience favourites, and this year’s nominations reflect that.

Minnie Dlamini, Lasizwe Dambuza, and Katlego Maboe all feature prominently across multiple categories, alongside Lawrence Maleka and Leanne Manas.

On the comedy front, Celeste Ntuli, Tumi Morake, and Loyiso Gola return as nominees in what promises to be a closely contested Best Comedian category.

The National Film and TV Awards continue to grow in stature and impact.

“With over 1.9 million public submissions received this year, the awards have become a major platform for recognising South African excellence while connecting local stars to international audiences,” said Kabelo Ndonyane, spokesperson for the National Film and TV Awards.

The event, powered by major sponsors like Mentos, Dechavel Watches, and Tempest Car Hire, will be broadcast live on VooVix TV to millions of viewers worldwide.

Public voting opened on October 13 and runs until November 20 at noon. Fans can cast their votes online at www.nationalfilmacademy.com.

