No food crisis at Pretoria Zoo: SANBI clarifies misinformation

The South African National Biodiversity Institute (SANBI) is assuring the public that animals at the Pretoria Zoo are well cared for and that there is no need for emergency food donations.

A social media post by a well-meaning resident who has donated branches (browse) in the past sparked a wave of concern after she invited others to join her in collecting food for the zoo’s herbivores.

This post was misinterpreted as a desperate call for help, leading to widespread alarm.

“There is no need for members of the public to bring branches to the Pretoria Zoo, as there is sufficient food for the animals,” said Nontsikelelo Mpulo, SANBI spokesperson.

“The message that is circulating has unfortunately caused unnecessary concern. While we do accept browse from residents who are pruning trees as a gesture of goodwill, this is not out of necessity, but rather as a way to supplement diets and provide enrichment.”

Mpulo explained that browse plays a role beyond nutrition.

“It is also used as a treat and enrichment for various species. Our parrots enjoy it, and we use thicker branches as perches and enclosure furniture for birds, small primates, and carnivores.”

The zoo staff also regularly collect browse to ensure a varied and enriching diet for the animals.

However, Mpulo emphasised that this is a routine part of animal care and not a reflection of a shortage.

For those eager to support the zoo in meaningful ways, SANBI encourages participation in the Adopt-an-Animal programme, which allows members of the public to symbolically adopt one of the zoo’s many animals for a small fee.

This initiative directly benefits animal care and educational efforts at the zoo.

Heloise Stanworth, who manages the programme, reported steady growth in adoption numbers and is available to assist those interested in contributing.

“It is a great way to help the zoo do big things,” said Stanworth.

For more information about the programme, contact Stanworth on 012 339 2700

