Matlala’s testimony postponed to September after legal bid

The Madlanga Commission of Inquiry has postponed the testimony of Vusimuzi ‘Cat’ Matlala to September 1, following an application by his legal team for additional time before he provides evidence.

His initial appearance before the commission was scheduled for July 7, but was first postponed to July 15 as his legal team had requested more time to prepare for the testimony.

The commission granted the postponement after a lengthy exchange between the commission and Matlala’s legal representatives over whether he should testify before the start of his criminal trial.

After consideration, Justice Madlanga delivered the grounds surrounding the postponement.

“Matlala must file his statement no later than July 29. The hearing of his testimony has been postponed to September 1 and will continue until the hearing has been finalised,” he said.

Matlala’s counsel, Annelene van den Heever, argued that her client requires access to material from the Investigative Directorate Against Corruption (IDAC) relating to the collapse of plea negotiations with the State before he could testify at the commission.

“At this point, as an officer of the court, I cannot distinguish between what we can and cannot answer,” added Van den Heever.

She also stated that allowing Matlala to proceed with testimony before his criminal trial could violate his constitutional right to a fair trial.

The commission added that the plea negotiations were unrelated to its work and ruled that matters concerning the IDAC plea negotiations were null and void before the commission.

This meant that they would not form part of its proceedings or influence its inquiry.

Madlanga also questioned why Matlala was unable to submit a statement based on facts already within his knowledge, regardless of the outcome of the plea negotiations.

The commission eventually granted the postponement to allow Matlala additional time before taking the witness stand.

He was subpoenaed by the Madlanga Commission in early July after being identified as a part taker in its investigation into allegations of corruption, political interference and criminal infiltration within the criminal justice system.

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