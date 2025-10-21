Silverton school learners educated about safety and security

The Silverton Community Patrol Association (CPA), in partnership with SAPS, security companies and other emergency services, hosted a community safety awareness day at Silverton Primary School on October 17.

Several key role players, including Family Violence, Child Protection, and Sexual Offences Unit Moot, SAPS Horse Unit, SAPS K9, TMPD, the Fire Brigade Unit, Silverton SAPS and security companies Brinant Security, 24/7 Reaction, Proshield, and ADT, were in attendance.

“Unfortunately, the SAPS Special Unit and the police helicopter we had arranged had to cancel due to urgent operational responsibilities,” said Marietjie van Deventer, CPA secretary.

She explained that the aim of the event was to teach children about safety and help them understand the crucial roles of law enforcement and emergency services.

“The visit showed how police, security, paramedics, and other emergency heroes work together to protect the community and keep everyone safe,” she said.

Learners were also encouraged to stay safe and trust emergency workers, gaining a first-hand look at how different services respond in emergencies.

The day ended on a high note, with excited children exploring police and emergency vehicles, engaging with officers, and watching live demonstrations from different emergency units.

“They came in numbers to watch the drills, and the presence of all the role players added excitement to the event,” said Van Deventer.

She added that the initiative was part of Silverton Primary’s fire drill and awareness day, organised to highlight the importance of safety and community co-operation.

“Because our local security companies and police are always there for the school and the wider community, we decided to make them the highlight of the day as a special gesture of appreciation,” she explained.

Van Deventer also reflected on the close partnership between the CPA, Silverton Primary, and local security companies.

She recalled that in September, when learners travelled to Johannesburg for a school revue, the Silverton CPA assisted with night-time safety and bus monitoring to ensure the children’s safe return.

“The principal asked us to assist with the safety of parents waiting at the school and to monitor the buses coming from Johannesburg. Our members, together with several security companies, immediately volunteered,” she said.

From 22:00 to midnight, security teams and parents gathered outside the school while the CPA tracked the buses live to ensure safe travel.

“It was an honour for all of us to help keep the little ones safe until they were reunited with their parents,” she added.

Van Deventer expressed heartfelt gratitude to Silverton Primary School, the security companies, and all role players who participated in both the awareness day and ongoing community safety efforts.

“Events like these remind us that community safety is a shared responsibility and when we work together, we can truly protect our children and our neighbourhoods,” she said.

To further enhance community safety, Van Deventer said the CPA operates a 24/7 emergency toll-free number, which is directly connected to her phone and that of vice chairman Eddie Ras. This ensures that residents can get help at any time of day or night.

“We are always available to assist the community, no matter the hour,” she said.

She also noted that the CPA still uses a radio system linked to the security company Extra Secure, which helps maintain instant communication and co-ordination during emergencies.

Community members who would like to know about their membership can contact the CPA on 086 1711 171 pr 083 442 4661.

