Contact crimes spike in CBD concerning

An increase in contact crime, such as common robbery and bogus salespeople, have central police deeply concerned.

The Pretoria Central Police are asking residents to be vigilant regarding an increase of crime trends.

They are asking the public to be cautious during this busy period coming up to the festive season, when crime usually rises.

Police spokesperson Constable Thabang Nkhumise said there has also been an increase in vehicle-related crimes reported.

“Several cases related to carjacking, theft out of motor vehicles, theft of motor vehicles, and other related crimes have been opened.

“This comes after reports of a white Quantum have surfaced, luring unsuspecting commuters and robbing them of their belongings and, in some instances, withdrawing their money, then dropping them off in secluded areas.

A white VW Polo has also been doing the rounds terrorising the community,” Nkhumise said.

Nkhumise said several Toyota Crosses, NP 200s, and Toyota Hiluxes have been reported stolen at the station.

“Another pressing issue is of motorists leaving their laptops inside their vehicles while parked in secluded spaces. Take into account that the city has various secured parkings and they must be utilised to minimise such encounters,” Nkhumise added.

The station commander, Brigadier Hlengani Gibin Mashaba, is asking with the community to be more alert and not fall prone to such criminal conduct.

“We are heading towards the festive season, and people will be flocking to the inner city for preparations for festive activities.

“Criminals are also taking advantage of the situation and targeting the vulnerable groups and unsuspecting citizens.

“The station is working tirelessly around the clock and has deployed members in various areas within the city that are more prone to crime,” Mashaba said.

Residents are urged to report any criminal activities that might be taking place that they are aware of, by using the Crime Stop hotline on 08600 10111, 112, the MySAPS app, or to contact the station on 012 353 5001. Callers can remain anonymous.

