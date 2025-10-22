Parolee gets life sentence for raping Annlin minor

The Pretoria North Magistrate’s Court sentenced 30-year-old parolee Prayer Kgatle to a combined term of one life sentence plus 49 years of direct imprisonment on October 21.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA) welcomed the ruling, which addressed a series of heinous crimes committed against an 11-year-old girl in Annlin in the north of Pretoria.

Kgatle’s convictions include life imprisonment for rape, 15 years for housebreaking with intent to rape, 12 years for housebreaking, 12 years for robbery, and 10 years for sexual assault.

The court further ordered his inclusion on the National Register for Sex Offenders, declaring him unfit to work with children or possess a firearm.

NPA regional spokesperson Lumka Mahanjana said the crimes occurred on October 18, 2023, when Kgatle targeted an apartment complex in Annlin during broad daylight.

The accused began by stealing a bag through an open bedroom window. He then entered another apartment through a faulty door, where he sexually assaulted and raped an 11-year-old girl who was alone inside.

Mahanjana said the young victim demonstrated remarkable bravery, distracting Kgatle and escaping to a neighbouring apartment, where she screamed for help and asked a woman to contact her mother.

“As Kgatle attempted to flee, a vigilant resident, unaware of his identity, chased and apprehended him before handing him over to the police,” said Mahanjana.

During the trial, Kgatle pleaded guilty to theft, claiming he stole the bag for its clothes, but denied the sexual assault and rape charges, alleging the child was coached to fabricate the accusations.

State Prosecutor Hanlie Du Preez dismantled his defence with compelling evidence, including testimonies from two complainants, corroborating reports, and the victim’s powerful account delivered through an intermediary.

Mahanjana said this evidence proved Kgatle’s guilt beyond a reasonable doubt, leaving no room for ambiguity.

His legal representative argued for leniency, citing his difficult upbringing and limited education.

Du Preez, however, countered that his actions reflected a pattern of criminality, given his prior convictions for housebreaking, theft, and robbery.

She highlighted the severe trauma inflicted on the young victim and Kgatle’s lack of remorse, despite his partial guilty plea, emphasising that his status as a seasoned criminal warranted the harshest penalty.

Du Preez urged the court to impose a life sentence to reflect the gravity of the offences and the prevalence of such crimes in society.

Magistrate Piet Nel agreed, noting the horrific nature of Kgatle’s actions and the profound trauma inflicted on the child.

Finding no substantial or compelling circumstances to deviate from the prescribed minimum sentences, Nel imposed the life term for rape alongside the additional 49 years for the related charges.

Mahanjana said, “These cases provide justice and remove violent criminals from our streets.”

Do you have more information about the story?

Please send us an email to [email protected] or phone us on 083 625 4114.

For free breaking and community news, visit Rekord’s websites: Rekord East

For more news and interesting articles, like Rekord on Facebook, follow us on Twitter or Instagram or TikTok.