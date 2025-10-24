Mabalingwe Nature Reserve is the ultimate bushveld getaway

With the festive season drawing near, and while many holiday spots are already filling up, some city dwellers and busy professionals are thinking about where they can go next year to pause, unwind, and recharge.

For those planning their 2026 break, Mabalingwe Nature Reserve near Bela-Bela offers the perfect sanctuary.

The nature reserve is surrounded by bushveld, allowing visitors to leave behind the noise of the city, breathe fresh air, and immerse themselves in the rhythms of nature.

Resort manager Noël Basson explained that the nature reserve was established in 1989 and has grown steadily from its modest beginnings with just 10 chalets into a sprawling 8 500-hectare destination in the Waterberg district.

“We are located 28km outside Bela-Bela on R516,” he said.

He stated that the nature reserve is now celebrated for its rich wildlife, wide range of accommodations, and activities for visitors of all ages.

Basson explained that the vision for the nature reserve was to create a place where people could enjoy the bushveld while still experiencing comfort and leisure.

“Our focus has always been to create a destination that offers relaxation, recreation, and a true connection to nature,” he said. “Over the years, the nature reserve has expanded to include multiple swimming pools, a spa, a mini golf course, meeting facilities, and a restaurant perched on a hill overlooking a hippo-filled dam.”

He shared that the iconic Kalahari Oasis Bush Pub, which originally served as the movie set for the 1980s Castrol Boet and Swaer adverts, remains a highlight for visitors.

Most recently, the resort added state-of-the-art padel courts, combining sport with the sights and sounds of wildlife.

“It’s the perfect blend of leisure and nature.”

The true charm of the Mabalingwe Nature Reserve, however, lies in its natural environment.

Its rocky ridges, shady indigenous trees, and quiet dams provide a sense of calm that encourages reflection and connection.

Basson said the surroundings themselves invite visitors to slow down.

“The natural setting encourages you to immerse yourself in the bush. It’s quiet, unspoiled, and restorative.”

A wide variety of activities ensures that visitors can tailor their experiences.

“Families can enjoy the kids’ eco-tainment programme, where children learn bush skills such as animal tracking, spoor identification, and tree recognition,” said Basson.

He added that guests of all ages can take part in archery, air rifle shooting, bush breakfasts, and sunset game drives that showcase the beauty of the reserve.

“Wildlife sightings at the nature reserve are abundant. Visitors can see antelope such as impala, kudu, waterbuck, nyala, blue wildebeest, steenbok, duiker, bushbuck, and sable, as well as giraffes, zebras, elephants, buffalo, vervet monkeys, and baboons.”

While the dams are home to hippos, crocodiles, waterbirds, and various insects and reptiles, other animals, including pangolins, hyenas, jackals, and genets, roam the bush.

For those wanting to see predators, the privately owned predator park offers safe viewing of lions, cheetahs, leopards, wild dogs, hyenas, and tigers.

Behind the leisure experiences is a strong focus on conservation and sustainability.

Basson explained that the nature reserve’s conservation team works to preserve and restore the environment by managing regrowth to prevent erosion, removing invasive species, and maintaining firebreaks as part of sustainable fire management.

A private group is responsible for ethical game and veld management, which keeps wildlife populations in balance and bloodlines healthy.

Environmental awareness is also a part of the nature reserve’s day-to-day operations.

Energy-efficient LED and solar lighting, HVAC token systems, indigenous drought-resistant landscaping, and a guest towel and linen reuse programme are all in place, alongside a partnership with a waste management company to drive recycling and upcycling initiatives.

“At Mabalingwe Nature Reserve, every experience is guided by a deep respect for nature. We make sure tourism and conservation exist in harmony so that future generations can enjoy this same unspoiled beauty,” said Basson.

The nature reserve also benefits nearby communities.

It provides local employment and procurement opportunities, contributing to the regional economy while engaging in social outreach initiatives, including support for a children’s home, animal welfare projects, fundraising events, and regular charitable donations.

“We’re proud to be part of a community that grows together. Responsible tourism and community upliftment have always been at the heart of what we do,” said Basson.

He said many guests share how the combination of malaria-free bushveld, peaceful scenery, and wildlife encounters allows them to escape the pressures of everyday life.

“Guests tell us that their time here helps them slow down and recharge,” he explained.

Looking ahead, the nature reserve has exciting developments in store.

Basson revealed the resort is in the process of refurbishing its restaurant, with more projects quietly taking shape behind the scenes.

“Big things are happening. While it’s premature to reveal specifics, guests can anticipate exciting new experiences in the near future, and they can stay updated on our social media platforms.”

Those looking to plan their next getaway or secure their 2026 break at Mabalingwe Nature Reserve can do so online at: https://bit.ly/bookmabalingwe

For more information, visit www.mabalingwe.co.za, email [email protected] or contact MyResorts, their booking partner, at [email protected] or 012 492 4809 (reservations).

